Beacon Club gets $2,000 boost following fundraiser

Group provides community resources to adults living with mental illness

The Beacon Club received a $2,062 donation on Tuesday from Match Eatery and Public House. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

The Beacon Club – a group that provides community resources to adults with mental illness – received a cheque worth $2,062 on Tuesday from Match Eatery and Public House. They raised the money through sales of chicken wings and cocktails.

Shown holding the cheque are Natalie Kearse (right), general manager at Match, and Deb Price, general manager at Chances Playtime casino, which owns the restaurant.

Also shown (from left) are Beacon Club executive director Althea Vermaas and club members Daniel Bingham, Barb Carter, Asger Andersen, Noah Bruno, Victoria Broker and Brian Wilkowski.