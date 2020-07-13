Curtis Zutz’s photo of a cedar waxwing chewing on a berry was enough for him to win the top spot in the backyard habitat category last year’s BC SPCA’s photo contest. (Curtis Zutz)

BC SPCA photo contest captures the beauty of local wildlife

The BC SPCA invites the public to participate in its 12th annual Wildlife-In-Focus photography contest.

Amateur photographers 14 years and older can submit their awe-inspiring images of hummingbirds, bears, bees, seals and other amazing creatures until July 31, 2020.

“Wildlife-In-Focus is a celebration of the incredible diversity of wild animals who live in B.C.,” says Erin Ryan of the BC SPCA. “Every year we receive amazing entries featuring colourful waxwings, coyotes playing in the snow, majestic bears foraging with their cubs and other incredible wildlife images.”

Prizes will be awarded for the top three photos, as determined by the judges in each of two categories: Wild Settings and Backyard Habitats.

Those who don’t enter photos in the contest can still participate by donating to vote for the People’s Choice Award. The People’s Choice winner will also be awarded a prize, and photographers who donate $20 or more to enter a photo before July 7 will gain 10 bonus votes to help their photo rise to the top.

Previous contest entries have been featured in the BC SPCA’s AnimalSense and Bark! Magazines, BC SPCA educational materials, local newspapers, websites, and social media.

The top 12 photos, and the judge’s picks, will also be featured in a pack of greeting cards, which will be available for sale after the contest ends at shop.spca.bc.ca. “Every pack of cards sold and photo entry donations goes to support the BC SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC), which cares for more than 3,000 orphaned and injured wildlife every year,” Ryan says. In 2019, Wildlife-In-Focus raised $16,852 for food, veterinary care, blankets and other supplies to support the rehabilitation of wild animals at Wild ARC.

All photos of wildlife entered must be taken within B.C. and submitted digitally. “Wildlife” includes free-living birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish and insects, but not exotic, feral or domestic animals, or wildlife in zoos or rehabilitation facilities.

Learn more about this year’s contest and enter today at spca.bc.ca/wildlife-in-focus. For more information, email contest@wildarc.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCSPCAPets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
North Island College announces 2020 graduation award winners

Just Posted

Abuse rarely stops without intervention – RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP responded to 48 reports related to domestic violence… Continue reading

‘Someone knows something’: a look into Vancouver Island missing persons with interactive map

There are more than three dozen people listed as missing throughout Vancouver Island

North Island College announces 2020 graduation award winners

North Island College has announced the award recipients for the 2020 Graduation… Continue reading

Provincial COVID-19 data can now be used for B.C. to prepare for a second wave

In the past week, B.C. has seen a slight spike in daily test-positive case counts

Food security groups looking for new home in Campbell River

Grassroots Kind Hearts and other groups looking into alternatives

Wage subsidy will be extended until December amid post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Trudeau said the extension will ‘give greater certainty and support to businesses’

Fisherman snags barracuda off Vancouver Island in rare encounter

Ferocious fish, not native to Canada, was netted and released in Alberni Inlet

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Three people were found dead

Tree planters get help with COVID-19 protective measures

Ottawa funds extra transportation, sanitizing for crews

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists

For ferry-dependent communities, ferries are often the sole practical lifeline to work, school or medical appointments.

Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years

The franchise was given the name back in 1933, when it was still in Boston

Most Read