BC Ferries is launching a service between Blubber Bay terminal on Texada Island and Little River terminal in Comox. Photo by Erica Farrell

BC Ferries announces new route linking Comox and Texada Island

Pilot project will run twice weekly

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 19, BC Ferries will be launching a pilot that offers direct service, on select days, between Blubber Bay terminal on Texada Island and Little River terminal in Comox.

BC Ferries developed this pilot in co-operation with the Northern Sunshine Coast Ferry Advisory Committee for the convenience of Texada Island travellers.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, the first sailing on the Powell River – Comox route to leave Westview terminal will make a stop at Blubber Bay to load a maximum of 10 standard vehicles, prior to continuing on to Comox.

On the last sailing leaving Comox, Texada-bound customers will have an opportunity to sail directly to Blubber Bay. Regardless of deck space available, only the first 10 standard vehicles to arrive for each applicable sailing will be loaded on the vessel. Commercial vehicles are not included in the pilot.

Customers departing from Blubber Bay should stage their vehicles in the small lot off the left side of the road just prior to reaching the terminal. The lot will have signage indicating it is in use for these specific sailings, and customers are required to arrive a minimum of 30 minutes prior to scheduled sailing time. A staff member will direct vehicles from the lot when the vessel is ready to load. Customers will pay fares at the cashier in the Coastal Café on board the vessel, with a single rate of $35 for a standard vehicle and $10.95 for the driver, adult passengers in a vehicle or adult foot passengers.

B.C. seniors travelling on Wednesdays when the senior discount applies, will pay $35 for the vehicle only. Cash, credit, and debit are acceptable payment methods onboard, however, the Experience Card will not be available as an onboard payment method.

Customers departing from Little River also must arrive a minimum of 30 minutes prior to sailing time and will pay fares at the ticket booth prior to being directed to an applicable staging lane. A fare of $35 for standard vehicles and $13.50 for adult passengers ($10.95 with Experience Card) will apply. Current payment methods include cash, credit and Experience Card.

The pilot will be in place for up to two years with an ongoing analysis of its viability. The success of the pilot will be measured by a number of factors including the mitigation of additional costs, how well used the sailings are, fare payments, effectiveness of the modified schedule, ongoing safe and secure operations and continued support from all communities involved. With these criteria, BC Ferries will evaluate the pilot when considering future options.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Get your hands on the environment with two Greenways workshops

Just Posted

Campbell River author aims to shine a light on mental health, encourage others towards healing

Book launch to be held for Borderline Shine: A memoir

PHOTOS: Campbell River Storm skate for Cameryn’s Cause

Hockey team hosted alumni charity game on the weekend

Crowdfunding campaign started to help with search for missing Cortes Island man

Miles Meester was last seen in Mansons Landing on Feb. 6

City of Campbell River to remove parking, install bike lane along Hwy. 19A between 5th and 6th Avenues

Cyclist safety was a concern after repaving highlighted a pinch-point between bikes and traffic

Campbell River city council to ‘support and attend’ forestry rally in Victoria

‘If you don’t want to eat what somebody else cooks, you get in there and cook it yourself’

VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

Premier describes staff and interns as ‘intimidated, ridiculed’

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

BC Ferries announces new route linking Comox and Texada Island

Pilot project will run twice weekly

U.S. border patrol chief admits Iranians were targeted at Peace Arch border

After weeks of denial, U.S. border official says leadership got carried away

Cows and teenagers both get moo-dy, B.C. researchers say

First-of-its-kind study on dairy cattle could prove useful for farmers, researchers say

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs take Canada’s environmental assessment system to court

Hereditary chiefs want Parliament to give itself the power to shut down oil and gas projects

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Woman dead in Port Hardy apartment fire

Emergency Support Services helping out others who were displaced in early morning blaze

Most Read