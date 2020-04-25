Gary Robbins is running 100 miles uphill on a treadmill today from his own Chilliwack garage. (Linda Barton-Robbins)

B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Chilliwack’s Gary Robbins is spending the weekend running 100 miles uphill while collecting donations

A Chilliwack man is running, walking and climbing 100 miles uphill today and it’s all happening right in his own garage.

Gary Robbins has been going continuously on a treadmill since 9 a.m. this morning (Saturday, April 25) in an attempt to raise $5,000 for B.C. Search and Rescue (BCSAR).

“It’s going to be a long day. It’s hot in here, I’m sweating profusely,” he said as his wife, Linda Barton-Robbins, checked in on him at the three-hour mark on Saturday.

At that point, he was 16 miles in at an elevation gain of 4,100 feet, and had already raised $6,200 for BCSAR.

“This is going to be boring as all hell. I promise it’ll be worse than watching paint dry,” Robbins said the day before the event in a YouTube video.

But he is suggesting people tune in to the live streaming video because “there’s not a lot else to do right now.”

Yesterday he asked viewers to guess how long it would take him to complete the 100-mile trea

dmill run. People guessed anywhere from 17 hours to more than 30 hours.

Robbins stepped on the treadmill at 9 a.m. this morning. Every hour, his wife checks on him and gives the viewers an update of how far he’s run, how high he’s climbed and how much money he’s raised.

Despite the title of his live video “100 Miles on a treadmill non-stop, with 30,000 feet of climbing,” he will be taking a few breaks, his wife confirmed.

“He’ll absolutely stop for washroom breaks and to change shoes or clothing. He’ll sit down for some food as well,” Barton-Robbins said.

Robbins has never run on a treadmill for more than two hours consecutively before. Typically, you’ll find him doing trail runs, hiking, gravel riding, mountain biking and backcountry skiing, so this is something totally new for him.

“This will be a very difficult challenge for me,” Robbins said Friday.

During the fundraiser, people can win some of the many prizes he’s giving away including entries to races, shoes, backpacks and more.

To keep himself entertained, he’s planning on watching Game of Thrones, since he’s never before seen an episode.

Tune in to his YouTube channel to watch him live, and for a chance to win prizes.

To donate, go to trailseries.ca/supportsar. One hundred per cent of donations go to BCSAR.

RELATED: Be safe while using the outdoors for social distancing, B.C. search and rescue group urges

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fundraiserSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Nightly singalong raises spirits of Victoria neighbourhood

Just Posted

Alert Bay woman dies of COVID-19 as death toll reaches 100 in B.C.

Roughly 411 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

Island couple’s medical mask/ear saver bands in high demand

A Campbell River couple are making life a little more comfortable for… Continue reading

Vandalism at casino destroys one-off pieces of wood carvings

Chances casino reported destruction of three carvings procurred through famed annual festival

Campbell River Mounties remember Nova Scotia victims with moment of silence

Campbell River RCMP officers joined their colleagues around the country in holding… Continue reading

Campbell River City Council changing regular meeting start time to 3 p.m.

Meetings are held using digital technology rather than in-person

PHOTOS: Nightly singalong raises spirits of Victoria neighbourhood

Residents line Chamberlain Street, sing together to build community while social distancing

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

B.C. man runs 100 miles on treadmill in garage to raise money for Search and Rescue

Chilliwack’s Gary Robbins is spending the weekend running 100 miles uphill while collecting donations

Crumpet the orphaned bear cub recovering at Vancouver Island wildlife centre

Baby bruin found weak and underweight in Qualicum Beach

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Friends give Island veteran a drive-by 99th birthday greeting

Jim Cooper of Courtenay is one of a couple of Second World War veterans in the community

Comox Strathcona Waste Management recycling bins still on schedule to be closed

Tainted items make region’s single-stream bins too costly; staff hope Return-It sites open soon

B.C. enacts provincial order to move homeless at 3 large encampments into hotels

Encampments will be dismantled, with temporary supportive housing in hotels, community centres

Most Read