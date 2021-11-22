Angel Tree initiative goes virtual for 2021

Campbell River’s Angel Tree program is back virtually for another season.

Like last year, the program that allows people in the community to buy gifts for children in need will be done virtually, but according to organizer Dawn Hamilton, there is even more need than usual.

“This year our numbers are up over last year,” she said. “We’re really wanting to get it out there so people can help.”

Usually, people come down to a table set up in the Discovery In where they can choose a tag from a decorated tree, then go out and buy presents for a deserving child. This year, like in 2020, people are asked to contact the society directly to get information about their child. People until Dec. 5 to purchase gifts, which are then dropped off for volunteers to wrap and then distribute through the community.

“The kiddos that we have on the tree are newborns up to age 18,” Hamilton said. “We get those names from organizations in town that work closely with these families. For a lot of the workers that are working with these families, they are actually in the homes. It’s not like an application where you put it out on the front desk and anybody can just walk in and take it. These families actually have a worker connected to them.”

“For the majority of these children, this likely will be the only gift they get for Christmas.”

People are asked to contact the Angel Tree Society on Facebook, at angeltreesociety@gmail.com or by phone at 250-204-5637. After providing contact info, donors can choose their child and get shopping. People can also donate money by e-transfer or cheque for those few children whose tags do not get picked, and for more necessary items like diapers and other similar things. Cheques can be donated but people are asked to contact the society to find out where to drop them off.

Despite things being more difficult these past few years than in most, Hamilton is grateful to the sponsors and community members who keep the program going.

“How much can you say? We’re just so appreciative,” she said. “Angel Tree would not happen without the generosity of this community. Campbell River, man every year they step up more and more. That’s why I keep doing this. It’s just such a caring community.”

RELATED: Campbell River Angel Tree initiative goes virtual for 2020

Excess bikes to help Angel Tree



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Holidays