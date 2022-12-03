Ancient craft; essential skill – learn knot tying at the Maritime Heritage Centre

Learn this skill from knot-tying expert Ruedi Pletscher

Ruedi Pletscher will lead a series of knot-tying workshops at Campbell River’s Maritime Heritage Centre. Photo contributed

Since ancient times, knots have fascinated people for their practical uses and aesthetic appeal.

Knot tying is an essential skill for mariners, and an art form that is practiced throughout the world. The Maritime Heritage Centre is giving you the opportunity to learn this skill from knot-tying expert Ruedi Pletscher.

Pletcher is a master at knot tying, a skill that he has honed since his childhood. He has worked on sailboats and to this day drives boats. He has a keen interest in historic boats and the specialized skills of the people who sailed them. His work can be seen throughout the Maritime Heritage Centre, where he was instrumental in creating the displays.

Pletcher will be teaching three workshops. On Jan. 21 he will cover Knot Tying Basics, on Jan. 28 Turkish Heads and on Feb. 4 Terminal Knots. It is recommended to take all three workshops as a series, but each can also stand alone. They will each run from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Ruedi is such an engaging instructor, he has fascinating stories to tell and knows the history of every knot he teaches,” says the Maritime Heritage Centre’s Executive Director Erika Anderson. “Treat yourself to this experience, or perhaps even gift a set of workshops to someone this Christmas.”

Each workshop is $15 and all of the materials are supplied. To register call 250-286-3161 or email info@maritimeheritagecentre.ca.

Campbell River

