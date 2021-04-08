Ali does her part for Mother Earth by cleaning up around her neighbourhood

Ali Ellsworth is passionate about doing her part for Mother Earth and can be seen eagerly and happily cleaning up garbage around her Holm Road neighborhood, on a regular basis. She is a contestant in the Second Annual Small Planet Clean-up . Photo contributed

The Small Planet Energy team are thrilled to introduce you to a fierce environmentalist, (and contestant), in our community, named Ali Ellsworth!

Ellsworth is six years old and well on her way to picking up her weight in garbage this month. She is passionate about doing her part for Mother Earth and can be seen eagerly and happily cleaning up garbage around her Holm Road neighborhood, on a regular basis.

During one of this week’s clean ups, she took a spill at the playground, and got a scrape on her forehead. Despite feeling a little dizzy, she powered on, and filled a big garbage bag that day. This is the next generation doing its part for our Small Planet.

The Second Annual Small Planet Clean-up is on now with over $2,000 in cash prizes for the most impressive community clean-ups until April 30. To enter the contest, submit your clean-up photos and details to the Small Planet Energy page on Facebook or email tara@smallplanetenergy.ca

