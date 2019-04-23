AdventureSmart workshop preps people for outdoors

The May 25 AdventureSmart workshop will help people be safe when it comes to outdoor recreation activities. File photo, Campbell River Search and Rescue

The Strathcona Regional District’s Emergency Program is sponsoring an AdventureSmart Presenter Training Workshop next month aimed at increasing the number of certified volunteer AdventureSmart presenters on the region’s volunteer team.

It is part initiative to provide safety and education throughout the community. AdventureSmart is a national program designed to reduce the frequency and severity of Search and Rescue incidents in our region. It is both a concept and an umbrella for prevention programs to encourage the general public to get informed and go outdoors.

Promoting fun and outdoor recreation, AdventureSmart balances key safety messages with an individual’s responsibility for safety, while encouraging the public to obtain the knowledge, skills and equipment necessary for them to enjoy their outdoor pursuits.

“These are a suite of programs designed for children and adults to help them prepare for their outdoor activity. The presentations are generally 45 to 90 minutes in length; however, the content is flexible enough to allow for quick overviews, to incorporate key messages into your own training curriculums, or to expand theory with practical application,” said regional AdventureSmart coordinator Alex Michaels.

“The Campbell River Search and Rescue volunteer team is one of the best in the province,” Strathcona Regional District’s chair Michele Babchuk said. “However, each time they are deployed represents an incident that could have somehow been prevented.”

Volunteers passionate about safety and outdoor recreation are encouraged to attend Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m at 261 Larwood Rd, Campbell River Search and Rescue Hall. This workshop is limited to 22 participants and a free lunch will be offered.

To register, contact Michaels at treehouse.mgt@gmail.com, 250-923-2256 or for more information visit www.adventuresmart.ca.