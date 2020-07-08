A before, right, and after, left, x-ray of a patient’s scoliosis. Contributed photo

Adult Scoliosis: a common, progressive, but often unrecognised condition

By Dr. Joshua West

Scoliosis is often thought of as a condition that only affects teenagers.

While it is true that the rate of scoliosis in adolescents, particularly the idiopathic type, is relatively high (0.47 per cent – 5.2 per cent)[1], scoliosis can actually develop at any time. In fact, contrary to popular belief, scoliosis is highly prevalent in adult populations, with estimates as high as 68 per cent reported in patients aged 60-90 years[2]. It is also believed that this will increase over the next 20 years as people live longer.

Adult scoliosis can have a variety of causes. The most common types are Adult degenerative scoliosis (De Novo Scoliosis) and pre-existing idiopathic scoliosis.

As is the case for most types of scoliosis, early detection is paramount. Key indicators for adults can include:

• A family history of scoliosis

• Uneven shoulder heights or waist curves

• Rib humping when bending forwards

• Significant loss of standing or sitting height

• Postural changes/collapse

Detecting early, and an accurate diagnosis combined with early treatment leads to better clinical outcomes and quality of life.

If you are an adult and have noticed a change in posture, are in pain, or have a family history of scoliosis, then get in touch for a screening. This detection can mean more options for treatment, and enhanced quality of life

Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Under pressure
Next story
Blood donor clinic schedule released

Just Posted

Two Campbell River artists take residency at Walter Morgan Studio

Writer Libby King and sculptor Orland Hansen to use studio space this summer

Inside the undefined world of a Rainbow Family gathering in B.C.

In a remote forest, on North Vancouver Island, music, dance, sacred fires and full moon celebrations have been underway since a couple of weeks to mark the annual gathering of the controversial Rainbow Family of Living Light

RCMP seek man facing sexual assault charges

Police believe he may be living on central Vancouver Island but also has a history in the Cariboo region

Campbell River restaurant to be converted into housing for people experiencing homelessness

BC Housing buys popular eatery for $985,000 to serve as bridge housing

NIC launches virtual orientation sessions

New students encouraged to take part in virtual sessions, webinars, video tours starting this summer

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

B.C. orders Coastal GasLink to stop pipeline construction near protected wetlands

The 670-kilometre pipeline is planned to transport natural gas from northeast B.C. to Kitimat

Most Read