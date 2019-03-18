A fun night of Dancing & Tapas in Campbell River raises money for wheelchairs

Campbell River Rotarians and guests gathered at the Community Centre on Saturday for a night of fun and to raise money to buy wheelchairs to take to needy people in Moldova and Ukraine.

Once all is said and done, organizers believe the annual Dancing & Tapas fundraiser will have met their goal of raising enough money to buy 200 wheelchairs to be delivered to the people who need them. The event is a combined effort between Campbell River’s two Rotary clubs – Rotary Club of Campbell River and Campbell River Daybreak Rotary Club. The event involved great food served through traditional tapas stations provided by Quay West as well as entertainment provided by Ukrainian dancers and later on by Island-based dance band, Time Well Wasted. In between there was a silent auction, a live auction, wine draws and a special raffle for a marine cruise provided by Marine Link Transportation.

“We would like to thank all the sponsors and contributors for their generous donations for this event,” said Thanh Tazumi who co-chaired the event along with fellow Rotarian Ian Baikie. “We are grateful for the 300+ guests who attended the event and donated to the wheelchair project.”

People who haven’t already, can still contribute to the cause by contacting Tazumi or Baikie and buying a wheelchair or contributing as much as you are able to the price of one.

Contact Tazumi at 250-850-4450 or tttazumi@telus.net or Baikie at ibaikierotary@gmail.com.