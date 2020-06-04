Derek Obertas, Pharmacist/Owner Tyee Plaza Shppers Drug Mart, Stacey Marsh, Campbell RIver Hospital Foundation (CRHF) and Lucy Roseboom, front store manager, were on hand for a presentation of $6,484 to the CRHF. Photo contributed

$6,000 donated towards the purchase of an Omni Hysteroscope for Campbell River Hospital

Campbell River Shoppers Drug Mart locations showed their support and dedication with their Growing Women’s Health campaign which raised more than $6,000 towards the purchase of an Omni Hysteroscope at Campbell River Hospital.

The hysteroscope works with the myosure tissue removal system, a hysterscopic treatment that targets and removes uterine tissue including fibroids and polyps. This equipment will enable the obstetric/gynecological surgeons at Campbell River Hospital to assist women suffering from abnormal bleeding symptoms without having to undergo major surgery and possibly removing the entire uterus. These scopes support patient care by performing both a diagnostic and operative function in one in an all-in-one scope.

“Each year our customers and staff demonstrate their generosity and commitment to supporting women in our community, and we are proud of everyone’s contribution,” said Derek Obertas, Pharmacist/Owner Tyee Plaza Shoppers Drug Mart. “Campbell River Hospital Foundation plays an important role in our community and the proceeds will go a long way to helping them further that work.”

The SHOPPERS LOVE YOU Growing Women’s Health campaign is a four-week national program held across Canada each fall. Since 2002, the campaign has raised more than $35 million for health charities. All proceeds stay in the communities where they are raised.

You can support the doctors, nurses and other key members of your local healthcare team, and help ensure that you and your loved ones continue to receive first-class healthcare right here at home by donating online at www.crhospitalfoundation.ca or calling (250) 286-7164.

