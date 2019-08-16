Walmart Canada is providing customers with the delivery of groceries in as fast as an hour.

Walmart introducing home delivery to Campbell River

A new on-demand home delivery service is available in Campbell River. Walmart Canada is providing customers with the delivery of groceries in as fast as an hour.

On Friday, Walmart Canada and Instacart announced the national expansion of their partnership, offering on-demand delivery services from nearly 200 stores across the country. Following a successful 17-store pilot in the Greater Toronto Area and Winnipeg, Walmart delivery through Instacart is available from 31 stores in BC at this time, including Campbell River.

Instacart’s on-demand delivery brings Walmart’s wide variety of products to millions of Canadian customers across the country – including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, seafood and dairy, as well as health and beauty products, household goods, pet food, baby food, diapers and much more.

The new Instacart on-demand delivery option is the latest in a suite of services offered by Walmart Canada and third-party partners to help Walmart customers shop where, when and how they want. In addition to the new delivery option with Instacart, Walmart Canada customers can choose the option that works best for them, including:

How it works:

  • Customers can download the Instacart app or visit instacart.ca to find their local Walmart Supercentre and place their order.
  • Instacart personal shoppers will shop on the customer’s behalf for Walmart’s fresh selection of groceries, including fresh fruits and vegetables, Canadian beef, pork, chicken and a variety of seafood, dairy, baked goods, deli, frozen foods, as well as health and beauty products, household supplies, pet food, baby food, diapers, and much more.
  • Items selected will then be delivered directly to customers’ doors in as fast as an hour or at a later date and time that’s convenient for them.

“Canadian families are busy. By introducing more online shopping options at Walmart, we’re helping make life easier and more convenient for them,” said Lee Tappenden, President and CEO of Walmart Canada. “Expanding our relationship with Instacart provides our customers with even more time-saving ways to shop at Walmart in their community.”

“Instacart is proud to have grown its partnership with Walmart Canada to help make it even easier for valued customers to get the groceries and household essentials they need quickly and easily,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart’s Chief Business Officer. “Our expanded collaboration shows that demand for online grocery delivery continues to grow in Canada, and we’re proud to work with Walmart Canada to extend their delivery reach into new regions and give customers more ways to access Walmart Canada’s everyday low prices.”

Walmart customers across the country can begin shopping Walmart’s everyday low prices by going online to www.instacart.ca/store/walmart-canada/storefront or opening the Instacart app on their mobile device, select their city and store, and then begin adding Walmart Canada groceries and household items to their Instacart grocery cart. Customers can then choose a delivery window—in as fast as one hour or, for convenient scheduling, up to five days in advance. An Instacart personal shopper will pick, pack and deliver the order within the customer’s designated timeframe.

The service is now available to customers in communities throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

For a limited time, first-time customers of Walmart Canada and Instacart can enter the code WMTCOAST2COAST at checkout for $10 off their first order of $35 or more.

Previous story
Employer groups drop out of WorkSafeBC review in protest
Next story
CRTC lowers wholesale broadband rates to boost competition among providers

Just Posted

City of Campbell River to replace pumper truck at No. 2 Hall

Old truck to be moved into reserve roll for five years before decision is made on disposal options

Vehicles collide on Highway 19 in North Campbell River

Emergency crews tend to the occupant of a vehicle involved in a… Continue reading

Campbell River open house on Highway 19A to discuss shared road use between 5th and 6th avenues

The city is inviting community members to an open house on Wednesday,… Continue reading

Campbell River Art Gallery receives major funding from the Canada Council for the Arts

The Campbell River Art Gallery (CRAG) received a funding increase of $124,000… Continue reading

BCAA provides sneak peek at Sayward School’s $100,000 BCAA Play Here-winning playground

Children and families are getting their first look at the design for… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: How to dress and feel powerful

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Excavators help cute kid who copied their dig with his toys stay “safe at work”

Carson Carnegie wakes up at 7:00 am every morning to watch construction work on his street

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

BC SPCA reopens animal cruelty investigation at Abbotsford pig farm

Additional alleged footage released from Excelsior Hog Farm sparks new investigation

RCMP on Vancouver Island seek information on alleged ‘breaking out’ bandit

Man alleged to have hid in Nanaimo business washroom ceiling overnight, took monitors

Donor upset no one noticed B.C. school’s sculpture had been missing for a year

Agassiz’s Fraser River Lodge owner baffled how theft went undetected

Purple fentanyl among items seized in B.C. drug bust

Youth being recruited as drivers for more-established drug dealers, police say

Fatal overdoses in B.C. drop 30% during first half of year

A total of 538 people have died between January and June, BC Coroners Service reports

Most Read