Walmart introducing home delivery to Campbell River

A new on-demand home delivery service is available in Campbell River. Walmart Canada is providing customers with the delivery of groceries in as fast as an hour.

On Friday, Walmart Canada and Instacart announced the national expansion of their partnership, offering on-demand delivery services from nearly 200 stores across the country. Following a successful 17-store pilot in the Greater Toronto Area and Winnipeg, Walmart delivery through Instacart is available from 31 stores in BC at this time, including Campbell River.

Instacart’s on-demand delivery brings Walmart’s wide variety of products to millions of Canadian customers across the country – including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, seafood and dairy, as well as health and beauty products, household goods, pet food, baby food, diapers and much more.

The new Instacart on-demand delivery option is the latest in a suite of services offered by Walmart Canada and third-party partners to help Walmart customers shop where, when and how they want. In addition to the new delivery option with Instacart, Walmart Canada customers can choose the option that works best for them, including:

How it works:

Customers can download the Instacart app or visit instacart.ca to find their local Walmart Supercentre and place their order.

Instacart personal shoppers will shop on the customer’s behalf for Walmart’s fresh selection of groceries, including fresh fruits and vegetables, Canadian beef, pork, chicken and a variety of seafood, dairy, baked goods, deli, frozen foods, as well as health and beauty products, household supplies, pet food, baby food, diapers, and much more.

Items selected will then be delivered directly to customers’ doors in as fast as an hour or at a later date and time that’s convenient for them.

“Canadian families are busy. By introducing more online shopping options at Walmart, we’re helping make life easier and more convenient for them,” said Lee Tappenden, President and CEO of Walmart Canada. “Expanding our relationship with Instacart provides our customers with even more time-saving ways to shop at Walmart in their community.”

“Instacart is proud to have grown its partnership with Walmart Canada to help make it even easier for valued customers to get the groceries and household essentials they need quickly and easily,” said Nilam Ganenthiran, Instacart’s Chief Business Officer. “Our expanded collaboration shows that demand for online grocery delivery continues to grow in Canada, and we’re proud to work with Walmart Canada to extend their delivery reach into new regions and give customers more ways to access Walmart Canada’s everyday low prices.”

Walmart customers across the country can begin shopping Walmart’s everyday low prices by going online to www.instacart.ca/store/walmart-canada/storefront or opening the Instacart app on their mobile device, select their city and store, and then begin adding Walmart Canada groceries and household items to their Instacart grocery cart. Customers can then choose a delivery window—in as fast as one hour or, for convenient scheduling, up to five days in advance. An Instacart personal shopper will pick, pack and deliver the order within the customer’s designated timeframe.

The service is now available to customers in communities throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

For a limited time, first-time customers of Walmart Canada and Instacart can enter the code WMTCOAST2COAST at checkout for $10 off their first order of $35 or more.