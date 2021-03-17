Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell

VIDEO: Vancouver Island entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

There’s a well-documented business rule that suggests you should never hire your friends as employees.

Your pets? That’s another story.

Courtenay entrepreneur Cameron Ezzy has started his own pest control business, with some rather quacky employees: his pet ducks.

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch is a new pest control business in the Comox Valley, and the employees have quite an appetite for their work.

Ezzy said the transition from duck owner to business owner came about naturally, and nearly instantly.

“My landlady said I could get ducks so I got the ducks,” he explained. “I knew there was a slug problem in the area that I lived, and I my landlady was the one who said ‘you know, ducks are really good at eating slugs’ and that was it. So I didn’t buy the ducks specifically for the business, but once I saw this, the business idea came to me immediately.”

Ezzy brings the ducks to a residence, and from there, his fine-feathered employees do the rest.

He currently has four employees – Rosie, Aretha Franklin, Willow, and Jaco the lone drake (named after legendary bassist Jaco Pastorius), – and is hopeful some offspring will add to his empire in time.

“I am looking to build my flock up to a dozen,” he said. “Rosie – who is named after my mom – has been laying eggs and I haven’t been touching them, so I am hoping she is going to sit on those eggs very shortly, and hatch them.”

Ezzy said although he has had his ducks for nearly a year, he’s still learning the ins and outs of being a “duck master.”

“I am a first-time duck owner, so I am learning as I go. I am not an authority on the industry. But I do know one thing; this makes people smile, and that the most satisfying thing,” he said. “The environmental part of it – pest control without chemicals – is really good, but the best part of it is how you feel and how you smile by just watching the ducks. It’s all about them.

“This is my way of doing an environmentally friendly job, giving people a reason to smile, and hopefully teaching kids that there are alternatives.”

To find out more, Ezzy’s Facebook page is Slugnsnbugs For Lunch and he can also be found on Instagram at @slugsnbugscanada

ALSO: Rescue organization called to help entangled eagles

terry.farrell@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Comox ValleyLocal Business

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. adds $30 million as online sales program sees ‘explosion’ of applications

Just Posted

Mowi Canada West was part of the presentation to the Strathcona Regional District board. (Mowi Canada West photo)
Salmon Farmers ask Strathcona Regional District for support

Directors ask why industry hasn’t already pivoted to closed containment

Planting native trees and shrubs in the Campbell River Estuary. Watershed Restoration Technicians (from left) Callie Bouchard, Jacob Ke, Jessica Johnston. Watershed Restoration Coordinator (at right) Cory Cliffe. (Greenways Land Trust photo)
New watershed projects on North Island will restore and protect land and rivers

“The people of the North Island are very proud of the natural beauty of their region”

The Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours organization, which operates its Bears of Bute Inlet wildlife viewing facility in Orford Bay, will be opening a new Homalco Adventure Centre in Campbell River this spring. Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours
Homalco First Nation to expand operations by opening new Adventure Centre in Campbell River

Homalco Wildlife & Cultural Tours, an a 20-year-old Indigenous community-owned business, will… Continue reading

Christine Spice with M.C. Wright and Associates Ltd. holds a spool of kelp seed ready for planting. Photo courtesy NIC
North Island College helping research kelp habitat improvements for forestry sector

Latest ocean-based research project aided by Centre for Applied Research, Technology and Innovation

An overview of the proposed wastewater outfall for Tlowitsis First Nation – prepared by Chatwin Engineering – submitted to the Ministry of Transport.
SRD ‘cannot support’ Tlowitsis sewage outfall

Policies in Oyster Bay Buttle Lake OCP call for protection of foreshore and aquatic habitat

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix provide an update on COVID-19. (B.C. government)
556 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C., 116 new variant cases

Deaths in B.C. from the virus ceased but hospitalizations rose

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Dairy Farmers of Canada are putting together a working group to look into claims that palm fats are increasing the firmness of Canadian butter. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: How COVID-19 and palm oil set the stage for Canadian butter concerns

The final story in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

B.C. Premier John Horgan says he plans to introduce new legislation to tackle the rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. premier decries hate crimes after 6 Asian women killed in U.S. shooting

John Horgan is calling for stiffer penalties for people who commit hate crimes in the province

Transport Canada does not list Victoria International Airport as an internationally designated airport, but one official says the airport is not about to lose that designation. (Black Press Media File)
Victoria airport falls off Canada’s list of international airports

Airport official says that’s temporary because of COVID, YYJ not going to lose designation

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove died March 15 after a long battle with cancer. (Courtesy of Donnie Musgrove)
Esquimalt woman with terminal cancer dies a month after dream wedding

Kandace “Kandy” Musgrove, 39, died March 15 surrounded by family

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

The relationship was reported to the commissioner by a school district superintendent

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques may be delayed weeks due to cyberattack

Client information secure, Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says

Most Read