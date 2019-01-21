The next Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is coming up Feb. 7 in the Comox Valley. BLACK PRESS file photo

Vancouver Island career fair will help serve a job-seekers’ market

Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair slated for Feb. 7 in Comox Valley

An upcoming education and career fair can be part of the pathway for Vancouver Island job seekers.

The next Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair is coming up Feb. 7 in the Comox Valley.

RELATED: B.C. premier identifies labour shortage on the Island

Around 40 exhibitors are confirmed for the fair, which is meant to connect job seekers, career changers, students and lifelong learners with information and opportunities.

“The career fair planning is going great, we are just finishing up the sales and it’s turning out to be yet another successful Black Press career fair,” said events manager Sheri Jackson.

She has been involved with a handful of the career fairs in recent months and has seen first hand what can happen.

“The exhibitors find many viable candidates to take to the next step of their hiring process and that is really all we can ask for,” Jackson said.

“It’s such a good feeling to see the job seekers come in and make connections that they may not have otherwise made without the event. I personally feel we are making a difference.”

She said the events illustrate the supply-and-demand challenges for employers and how much hiring still needs to be done in B.C.

Though the career fairs rotate to different communities, they are meant to serve an entire region. Jackson said this event is being promoted across the mid and north Island, with exhibitors representing the whole Island.

“It is a great opportunity for anyone who is looking to make a career change, or entering the workforce for the first time, or looking at post-secondary education,” Jackson said. “[It’s] a one-stop shop for someone’s future.”

The Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair is Feb. 7, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at 19 Wing/CFB Comox, Station Main, Lazo Road, Comox. Major sponsors are Mowi, formerly Marine Harvest, and Ramsay Lampman Rhodes Lawyers.

For more information about the event and the exhibitors, click here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. resident creates global sport training program

Just Posted

No injuries after collapsed floor traps worker at former mill in Campbell River – fire chief

Company says it’s investigating after incident at decommissioned Catalyst facility

MARS seeing influx of sick, injured eagles from north part of Vancouver Island

Factors for increase in eagle cases can be anything from lead poisoning to vehicle strikes

Bowl for Breath on Feb. 2 and 3 supports work on cystic fibrosis

School registration forms for Campbell River event are due Jan. 18

Campbell River Storm blow away Glacier Kings on the road

Team remains well in the lead league-wide and a whopping 23 points up on Nanaimo in the division

Regional Housing Strategy continues to move forward, but there won’t be a ‘magic bullet’

Statistics and survey responses paint dreary picture in terms of Campbell River housing needs

UPDATE: B.C. legislature managers accused of excessive travel, expenses

Speaker Darryl Plecas’ report details ‘flagrant overspending’

Parole granted for drunk driver who killed B.C. RCMP officer

Kenneth Jacob Fenton will be able to attend alcohol abuse treatment, nearly three years after crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett

Anti-pipeline group wants NEB to consider impact of emissions, climate change

Stand.earth filed NEB motion asking to apply same standard to the project as it did with Energy East pipeline

B.C. man charged in 2014 snake venom death of toddler

Henry Thomas was taking care of the North Vancouver girl the day before she died

B.C.’s largest public-sector union wants inquiry into money laundering, drugs

Union officials say Premier John Horgan and Attorney General David Eby have not ruled out the possibility of a public inquiry

Teen in confrontation with Native American: I didn’t provoke

Nick Sandmann of Covington Catholic High School said he was trying to defuse the situation

Suspect allegedly armed with handgun robs Island gas station

Incident occurred Sunday night in Nanaimo

Kamala Harris opens U.S. presidential bid in challenge to Trump

The 54-year old portrayed herself as a fighter for justice, decency and equality in a video distributed by her campaign

Vancouver Island career fair will help serve a job-seekers’ market

Black Press Media Extreme Education and Career Fair slated for Feb. 7 in Comox Valley

Most Read