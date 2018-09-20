Goodbye Greyhound, Aloha Box by Bus. (Tofino Bus Photo)

Tofino Bus launches shipping service to replace Greyhound across Vancouver Island

Affordable, same day and next day freight options are available as Greyhoubd Package Express ends

Box by Bus, a new division of Tofino Bus Services, is ready to meet the shipping needs of all Vancouver Island businesses, replacing Greyhound’s postal services.

At the end of October, Greyhound Package Express will no longer service Western Canada. But Tofino Bus, a long-term interline partner of Greyhound, has made steps to ensure Vancouver Island’s freight demands are still taken care of.

“There are challenges for businesses shipping to and from the Island. Taking over what Greyhound was leaving behind will make sure there are no gaps in service and that businesses on the Island still have an affordable option to get freight on and off the island,” said Tofino Bus communications manager Darcy Lefebvre.

“Because we can combined passenger service with our freight service we are able to offer guaranteed best rate from Depot to Depot anywhere on the island.”

Tofino Bus has 14 bus depots and freight stations on Vancouver Island. Major routes are serviced up to four times a day.

“We are able to offer very quick same-day service anywhere on the Island because we have as many as four buses running a day on all our major routes and at least one bus running to every point of the Island daily,” said Lefebvre.

Anyone interested in learning more about the new Box By Bus freight service can visit boxbybus.com or call 250-816-7768.

RELATED ARTICLES

Greyhound to end bus service in to B.C., Alberta (Jul. 9, 2018)

Tofino Bus will cover Victoria-Nanaimo route after Greyhound announces cut (Feb. 22, 2018)

Previous story
Former VP of Lululemon joins B.C. cannabis cultivation facility

Just Posted

Campbell River rallies around Jonah Shankar

Community has raised more than $100,000 for his treatment in a few weeks

Drag racing open house attracts 200-plus in Campbell River

Proponents still need to provide more information to the City

Rain and high winds to hit Vancouver Island this afternoon

Thursday and Friday to see downpour of 20 to 50mm and high winds on Vancouver Island

Interested in opening a cannabis store? City to process applications through provincial referral

People interested in opening a retail cannabis outlet should get their paperwork… Continue reading

Campbell River’s advisory committee restructuring questioned

A group made up of 10 local non-profit agencies had serious concerns… Continue reading

Watch out for Pavement Patty: Drivers warned outside B.C. elementary school

New survey reveals unsafe school zones during 2018 back-to-school week

Update: Search called off for missing plane between Edmonton and Chilliwack

Search efforts were concentrated along the Highway 5 corridor between Valemount and Kamloops

Why Whistler for ski jumping in 2026? Calgary proposal gets pushback

Calgary 2026 proposes re-using the 2010 ski jumping venue Whistler for that sport and nordic

Despite progress, threat of 232 tariffs dominates NAFTA negotiations

Any deal is seen to require congressional approval before Dec. 1 to survive new Mexican government

VIDEO: Dozens line highway as family brings home body of B.C. teen

Northern B.C. showed their support by lining Hwy 16 as Jessica Patrick’s body returned to Smithers.

B.C. MP Todd Doherty receives award for saving man who collapsed on a plane

Conservative MP was flying from Vancouver to Prince George, B.C., in June last year

Alleged border jumper from Oregon facing 2 charges after police chase in B.C.

Colin Patrick Wilson charged with dangerous operation of motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer

More than 35 B.C. mayors elected without contest

No other candidates for mayor in the upcoming local election in 22 per cent of B.C. cities

‘Hero’ kid fighting cancer helping with B.C. Children’s Hospital fundraiser

Penticton’s Wills Hodgkinson helping raise funds for B.C. Children’s Hospital

Most Read