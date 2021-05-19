Grieg Seafood’s Managing Director, Rocky Boschman (left) and Councillor Thomas Smith sign the net-cleaning contract between Grieg and the Tlowitsis Nation on May 14, 2021 in Campbell River. Grieg Seafood photo

Grieg Seafood’s Managing Director, Rocky Boschman (left) and Councillor Thomas Smith sign the net-cleaning contract between Grieg and the Tlowitsis Nation on May 14, 2021 in Campbell River. Grieg Seafood photo

Tlowitsis Nation signs net-cleaning contract with Grieg Seafood, servicing salmon farms in Clio Channel

The Tlowitsis Nation and Grieg Seafood BC have signed a contract that will see the Nation’s business, Chief’s Pride Aquaculture Corp., assume responsibility of all net-cleaning operations at Grieg’s salmon farms in Clio Channel commencing June.

There are three Grieg farms in Tlowitsis territory. The contract includes a five-year lease of net-cleaning equipment, a skiff, and a crane barg, a Grieg press release says. As part of on-site operations, Chief’s Pride employees will join Grieg’s staff in an accommodation barge in Clio Channel, northwest of Campbell River, which will provide kitchen, laundry and fitness facilities during their shifts.

“The Tlowitsis are always looking for opportunities that will benefit the Nation monetarily and provide potential jobs for our members,” said Thomas Smith, Councillor for the Tlowitsis Nation.

“As much as there seems to be controversy about the business, we believe many First Nations should be looking at long-term relationships with salmon farming partners. There are only so many opportunities available, and most of the Nations have traditional territories adjacent to the inlet waters – it only makes sense. As a participant in the Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance’s Indigenous Partnership Network, it looks like more Nations will be looking at aquaculture in the future.”

“We are inviting Nations to become involved in our operations not only as benefit agreement partners, but also providing contract services via multi-year contracts. They have a business that they own 100 per cent, while they employ their members and work with us,” said O.D. Hansen, Grieg’s Director of Reconciliation and Indigenous Partnerships. “This is part of our relationship with a Nation, proposing opportunities for needed services at our fish farms within their traditional territories.”

The contract was signed by the Tlowitsis and Grieg Seafood on May 14 and will come into effect on June 28, 2021.

More information:

– The Tlowitsis are a British Columbia First Nation of about 430 registered citizens. Their traditional territories span the coastal area of Northern Vancouver Island, Johnstone Strait and adjacent mainland inlets.

– The Tlowitsis Nation is establishing a new village known as Nenagwas on 635 acres just a few minutes south of Campbell River. Nenagwas means “a place to come home to.”

– Grieg Seafood BC has 16 operational salmon farms on the east and west coasts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast and employs over 170 people.•Grieg’s Clio Channel farms are called Noo-la, Tsa-ya and Wa-kwa. The names are Kwak’wala for big brother, little sister, and ‘little brother.

RELATED: Fish farmers in court today arguing for Discovery Islands injunction

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverFish Farms

Previous story
Opposition questions B.C.’s ‘people-planet-profit’ investment fund

Just Posted

The new Island Class ferry destined for the Campbell River-Quadra Island route will be travelling to North America from Romania under its own power. Photo supplied by BC Ferries
VIDEO: New ferry for Campbell River – Quadra Island on its way under its own power

First of the Island Class ferries to make the transatlantic journey on its own

Grieg Seafood’s Managing Director, Rocky Boschman (left) and Councillor Thomas Smith sign the net-cleaning contract between Grieg and the Tlowitsis Nation on May 14, 2021 in Campbell River. Grieg Seafood photo
Tlowitsis Nation signs net-cleaning contract with Grieg Seafood, servicing salmon farms in Clio Channel

The Tlowitsis Nation and Grieg Seafood BC have signed a contract that… Continue reading

Conflicting accounts of connectivity speed has created a hurdle for the Connected Coast project. File photo, Black Press
Conflicting accounts of connection speeds throws wrench into Connected Coast project

SRD directors say reports do not match reality

Charis (left) and Thanh Tazumi are conducting a workshop on “The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?” which provides information and a space for this important conversation. Phto contributed
Campbell River mother-daughter duo conducts workshop on confronting Anti-Asian racism

The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?”

A game camera near the Klahoose reservation on Cortes Island caught this glimpse of a truck leaving the woodlot at around 2:30 on Sunday morning. Photo supplied by Klahoose First Nation
Klahoose First Nation cutblock vandalized on Cortes Island

Ribbons pulled down, gravel poured into gas tank at site

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Artist’s illustration of the proposed Kitimat LNG facility at Bish Cove near Kitimat. (Kitimat LNG illustration)
Australian energy giant Woodside follows Chevron and bails on LNG project in northwest B.C.

The $30 billion Kitimat LNG project no longer fits into the company’s development plans, says Woodside

(Pxhere)
Pregnant or breastfeeding and got the COVID vaccine? B.C. researchers launch registry

Vaccine myths have led to some hesitation among pregnant people or those trying to conceive

Vessels participate in a mock oil spill exercise Wednesday, May 19, off Galiano Island. (Photo courtesy James MacDonald/Western Canada Marine Response)
Spill response team ‘cleans up’ mock oil spill in the Gulf Islands

Western Canada Marine Response says exercise part of Transport Canada certification program

In this image from video, Demi Lovato performs during the Celebrating America event on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States. (Biden Inaugural Committee via AP)
Demi Lovato comes forward as nonbinary in new podcast: ‘I was ignoring my truth’

‘It’s going to take a while for people to get used to’

Most Read