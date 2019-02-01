This Big Mac attack will make you shake your head

Talk about a Big Mac attack

Fast food giant McDonald’s has lost the ‘Big Mac’ trademark in the European Union, where regulators have ruled in favour of Ireland-based fast food Supermac’s.

Arch-rival Burger King couldn’t resist and is using a troll-type ad campaign to take a bite out of McDonald’s European marketshare.

Burger King’s ads tout burgers that are ‘like a Big Mac, but actually big’, ‘burger Big Mac wished it was,’ and ‘Kind of like a Big Mac, but bigger and tastier.’

European regulators revoked McDonald’s registration of the trade mark, saying it hadn’t proven genuine use of it in the five years prior to the case being lodged in 2017.

Are Burger King’s ads in bad taste? Check out this video and make your own decision:

