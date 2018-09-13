Take advantage of the vacational rental trend

Dyan Spink has developed a new vacation rental course to help you take advantage of the vacation rental trend.

The North Island area is growing by leaps and bounds as a sought after tourist destination with it’s incredible lineup of visitor experiences and its fun, safe, and friendly communities.

The new trend of travelers are knowledgeable, connected and looking for independent self-catering accommodations. Popular travel sites such as VRBO (vacation rental by owner) and Flipkey (Tripadvisor) dedicate a whole category solely to “Vacation Rentals” as with the very popular “Air BNB” can have property and home owners generating revenue from their extra spaces within as little as 24 hours!

Dyan Spink has developed a new vacation rental course to help you take advantage of these trends. She has built, owned and operated three very successful vacation rentals both locally and internationally for the past 10 years, having earned small business awards including a Badge of Excellence and 5 star rating on Tripadvisor.

She is also past board member of Comox Valley Tourism and a member of Tourism Vancouver Island.

“With the new and existing zoning laws in the Campbell River, Comox Valley, Regional Districts and North Island communities with regards to allowing crriage houses, cabins, and second dwelling vacation rentals in certain areas, we are getting so many inquiries on how to go about getting the business end set up, as well as actually design and layout” says Spink.

This course will offer everything a person would need to know to start and run a successful vacation rental business.

“We will cover everything from setting up a free website, navigating page set ups and payout methods, house rules, cleaning, managing and syncing online booking calendars, business bank account, taking visa and master card, insurance, responding to inquiries, things to include whether you are building from scratch or renovating, as well as a virtual walk through demo of a fully operational Vacation Rental,” says Spink who is always very excited to share her strategies and knowledge when it comes to promoting Vancouver Island.

The course will be held in Campbell River at Mosaic Vocational School, Saturday, October 27th from 10 a.m. untill 4 p.m., Mall entrance, 1432 Ironwood St. The cost is $150 per person and includes a Vacation Rental Manual and refreshments. To book or for more information, contact Bert Forrester at 250 850 2007 or by email at bert.forrester@mosaic-bc.ca