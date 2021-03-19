Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel closed for three months in late 2020, early 2021, to undergo renovations in leveraging slower hotel traffic because of COVID-19 restrictions. A new report from Statistics Canada find many businesses in the accommodation and food services sector are bracing for another tough year. (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel closed for three months in late 2020, early 2021, to undergo renovations in leveraging slower hotel traffic because of COVID-19 restrictions. A new report from Statistics Canada find many businesses in the accommodation and food services sector are bracing for another tough year. (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)

Survey finds Canada’s hospitality industry has low expectations for year ahead

Almost 87 per cent of businesses in accommodation and food services report lower revenues in 2020

More than half (51.3 per cent) of Canadian business owners surveyed did not know how long they could continue to operate at their current level of revenue and expenditures before considering closure or bankruptcy.

That figure appears in a survey by Statistics Canada asking businesses about expectations moving forward and the ongoing impact of the pandemic.

The picture appears especially grim for accommodation and food services, where businesses are bracing for a tough year ahead.

The vast majority of businesses in accommodation and food services (86.4) as well as arts, entertainment and recreation (78.3 per cent) reported declining revenues in 2020 compared to the previous year and expectations for the new year are low.

RELATED: Victoria’s Empress named best historic hotel in Americas

Almost three-fifths (56.4 per cent) of businesses in accommodation and food services expected profitability would decrease over the next three months, a figure worse than the overall picture, which shows more than two-fifths (41.8 per cent) of all businesses expect decreasing profitability.

Nearly one-quarter of businesses in accommodation and food services (24.9 per cent) and arts, entertainment and recreation (23.3 per cent) said they could continue to operate at current revenue and expenditure levels for less than 12 months before having to consider closure or bankruptcy. By contrast, the overall figure for all businesses is 10.3 per cent.

While many retailers have shifted operations online to make up for lost in-person sales, this option is simply not available for hotels and many other types of businesses in those two sectors as they rely on in-person presence.

Businesses in those sectors pay special attention to government rules with many 43.6 per cent in arts, entertainment and recreation and 38.1 per cent in accommodation and food services considering government regulations an obstacle for the next three months.

On a more existential level, over two-fifths (42.5 per cent) of businesses in accommodation and food services expect that maintaining sufficient cash flow or managing debt would be an obstacle. Over half of businesses in this sector stated they do not have the ability to take on more debt (52.7 per cent).

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Vancouver Island entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees
Next story
Retail sales fall 1.1% in January to $52.5 billion: StatsCan

Just Posted

Police execute a search warrant at a Thulin St. address after a suspected case of vigilante justice. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP investigate apparent episode of vigilante justice

A suspected episode of vigilante justice sent one man to hospital with… Continue reading

The Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit seized drugs, cash, and weapons during an arrest on March 12, 2021. RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit seizes drugs, cash, and weapons

Campbell River Street Crimes Unit arrested a 37-year-old Campbell River man for… Continue reading

A COVID-19 exposure has been announced by Island Health for Penfield Elementary School on Monday, March 15.
COVID-19 exposure at Penfield Elementary in Campbell River

Island Health is currently undertaking contact tracing, asks people to monitor for symptoms

Greenways Land Trust has done streamkeeping work throughout the region for years. Photo courtesy Greenways Land Trust
Greenways Land Trust celebrates 25 years at AGM

Group looks back at successes of stewardship in Campbell River

This is the conceptual drawing of the multi-use complex to be built by Crowne Pacific Properties to house their offices and 26 units of housing on Pier Street. Image from City of Campbell River Staff Report
New office and housing complex coming to Pier Street

After more than 20 years sitting vacant, lot between Gov’t Wharf and Georgia Quay will be developed

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. A single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is barely enough to cover the average pinky nail but is made up of more than 280 components and requires at least three manufacturing plants to produce. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
COVID-19: Health officials give timetable for vaccinating all B.C. adults by July

People aged 79 will begin being able to book appointments on March 20

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Const. Alex Bérubé, media relations officer with the West Shore RCMP, says he has encountered a wide-range of unusual incidents where people have been driving while distracted. (Shutterstock)
Bowls of cereal to bra removals: RCMP share B.C. drivers’ bizarre distractions

Shaving and applying makeup among the infractions where police have caught drivers in the act

A petition launched by a group of University of Victoria students calls for the renaming of Trutch Street. (Google Maps)
B.C. students lobby to get racist official’s name off Victoria street

University of Victoria students say Trutch Street puts racist history on a pedestal

Victoria’s Fairmont Empress hotel closed for three months in late 2020, early 2021, to undergo renovations in leveraging slower hotel traffic because of COVID-19 restrictions. A new report from Statistics Canada find many businesses in the accommodation and food services sector are bracing for another tough year. (Courtesy of Fairmont Empress hotel)
Survey finds Canada’s hospitality industry has low expectations for year ahead

Almost 87 per cent of businesses in accommodation and food services report lower revenues in 2020

Takush (Smith Inlet), north of Vancouver Island on the mainland is the traditional homeland of the Gwa’sala Nation.
Judge rejects North Island First Nation’s herring fishery injunction request

Federal ruling said Gwa’sala-‘Nakwaxda’xw Nation failed to demonstrate ‘irreparable harm’

Paramedics, police and firefighters are among priority groups for COVID-19 vaccine starting in April. (The Canadian Press)
B.C. emergency, grocery, school staff get COVID-19 vaccine starting April

Age-based immunization program ahead of schedule

Immanuel Covenant Reformed Church at 35063 Page Rd. in Abbotsford is among three Fraser Valley churches that sought to hold in-person services amid the COVID-19 pandemic while gatherings were banned by public health orders. (Google Maps)
B.C. judge dismisses churches’ petition against COVID-19 rules, lawyer says

Three churches in Langley, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack sought to hold in-person services

Vancouver resident Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 17. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
VIDEO: Terrified Vancouver woman records man following her for 30 minutes

Jamie Coutts reported the incident to police, who launched an investigation

Most Read