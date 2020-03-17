Quality Foods and Shoppers Drug Mart will be dedicating a portion of their opening hours for seniors and vulnerable members of society to shop, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Stores dedicate early hours to seniors, health-compromised shoppers

Quality Foods offers two-hour access, Shoppers Drug Mart offers one hour

Seniors and vulnerable citizens will soon be able to avoid the hustle and bustle at a couple of stores on the Island.

Quality Foods and Shoppers Drug Mart will both use a portion of their opening hours dedicated just for those with immunocompromised systems, people living with disabilities and seniors.

Starting Tuesday, all Shoppers Drug Mart locations will use the first opening hour for customers who need assistance, including people living with disabilities and seniors. Stores will also offer the 20 per cent seniors discount on regular priced items for the first hour every day.

READ MORE: People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Starting Monday, March 23, all Quality Foods locations will use their first two hours from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for exclusive shopping to vulnerable members ahead of the general public.

Although the store hours will change starting Monday, the announcement recommends seniors visit before 9 a.m. starting March 17.

“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation and understanding as we try and do our part to help minimize risk to our senior and health-compromised shoppers in this ever-evolving situation,” states the release.

Representatives from Costco, Whole Foods, Save-On-Foods, Fairway Market, No Frills, Superstore, Thrifty’s, Red Barn Markets, Country Grocer and The Market Stores say their operations are running business as usual.

ALSO READ: Vancouver Island YMCA/YWCA locations close in response to COVID-19

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusGroceriesSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Just Posted

Campbell River provincial court to close until March 23

In response to court participant having close contact with individual with COVID-19

Campbell River mayor: ‘Spreading rumours doesn’t do anyone any good’ re: COVID-19

‘Just because someone says, I heard from so and so that there are three cases, doesn’t make it fact’

Stopping the spread of COVID-19

A rundown of the symptoms, what to do, when, and other science-based information on COVID-19

Visitor restrictions in place at Island Health facilities in response to pandemic

Effective immediately, no visitor who is unwell may visit any Island Health facility

Nearly 40-year-old temperature record broken in Campbell River

-7.5 C now coldest temperature on record for March 16

People now allowed to stay in cars on BC Ferries to avoid COVID-19 spread

Transport Canada has granted B.C.’s request, Premier says

Ongoing updated list of Campbell River events affected by COVID-19

Check back for event cancellations and postponements

Stores dedicate early hours to seniors, health-compromised shoppers

Quality Foods offers two-hour access, Shoppers Drug Mart offers one hour

Seven B.C. firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Firefighters were exposed to a coronavirus while on duty

Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre phone lines closed

Canadians asked to report fraud or fraud attempts online

Don’t ‘overstock’ supplies for coronavirus, B.C. finance minister says

Carole James warns that seniors, single parents are left without

ICBC cancelling all road tests for the next two weeks due to COVID-19

7,500 road tests are taken in a typical week

Campbell River dentists self-isolate after conference

Dental conference was held in early March

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

Most Read