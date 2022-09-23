People fuel up vehicles in Vancouver, on Saturday, May 14, 2022. Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July, the first drop in seven months, driven by lower sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5% to $61.3 billion in July

Initial estimate for August pointed to a gain of 0.4 per cent for the month

Statistics Canada says retail sales fell 2.5 per cent to $61.3 billion in July, the first drop in seven months as sales at gasoline stations and clothing and clothing accessories stores decreased.

However, the agency says its initial estimate for August pointed to a gain of 0.4 per cent for the month, but noted the figure will be revised.

Statistics Canada says the July sales were down in nine of the 11 subsectors it tracks, representing 94.5 per cent of retail trade.

Sales at gasoline stations fell 14.2 per cent for the month as gasoline prices fell 9.2 per cent and sales at gasoline stations in volume terms decreased 7.0 per cent. Sales at clothing and clothing accessories stores dropped 3.3 per cent.

Core retail sales — which exclude gasoline stations and motor vehicle and parts dealers — fell 0.9 per cent.

In volume terms, retail sales fell 2.0 per cent in July.

RELATED: Statistics Canada says retail sales gained 4.2% in June as restrictions eased

Retail

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Global firm apologizes to B.C. First Nation for damage caused by copper mine

Just Posted

From left: Mary Ruth Snyder, executive director of the Campbell River and District Chamber of Commerce, prepares to question mayoral candidates Michael Calhoun, Charlie Cornfield, Kermit Dahl, Saron Gebresellassi and Larry Samson at the all-candidates debate at the Tidemark Theatre on Wednesday, Sept. 20. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
CITY COUNCIL: Mayoral candidates wrestle with complex issues

The Canadian Coast Guard placed a containment boom around the sunken barge Trailer Princess in Duncan Bay in spring 2022. File photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Sunken barge to be removed from Duncan Bay north of Campbell River

The Quadra Island Cat Rescue is looking for foster homes for cats and kittens in their care. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror
Too many cats

The funds will go to help seniors through events like heat domes. (Metro Creative photo)
New emergency preparedness resources coming for Quadra Island seniors