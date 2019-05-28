Software engineer, semi-pro rock climber Mike Doyle at next Modern Entrepreneur event

The City of Campbell River’s next offering in The Modern Entrepreneur series

Campbell River’s Modern Entrepreneur series is hosting Mike Doyle, a professional software engineer and semi-professional rock climber who maximizes the flexibility of remote work to pursue rock climbing around the world.

What does it take to work anywhere you want and still pursue your passion?

Campbell River’s Modern Entrepreneur series is hosting Mike Doyle, a professional software engineer and semi-professional rock climber who maximizes the flexibility of remote work to pursue rock climbing around the world. This event will take place at the Anchor Inn on Saturday, June 8 at 6:30 p.m.

As one of Canada’s top competition climbers in the late 1990s, Mike used this experience to become a coach for the Canadian National Climbing Team from 1998 to2006. After graduating from Simon Fraser University in 2000, Mike started working full-time for a startup in Vancouver. This led to taking his job with him while he traveled and eventually settled in Las Vegas, Nevada – his ideal location as a weekend warrior.

Register by June 1 at https://mikedoylerocks.eventbrite.com to join in the conversation with Mike Doyle. Attending the event also gives participants a chance to win a night at the Anchor Inn, whale watching for two and lunch at one of Campbell River’s local restaurants.

The Modern Entrepreneur series is brought to you by the City of Campbell River’s Economic Development Department.

For more information, email invest@campbellriver.ca. To see more upcoming Modern Entrepreneur events, follow Economic Development on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/CampbellRiverEconomicDevelopment/.