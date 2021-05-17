A humpback whale breaches right in front of Dreamspeaker 2, a 72’ sailboat owned by Robert Milligan of Campbell River. The spectacular moment occurred off the south end of Cortes Island. Photo by Jos Krynen/Eagle Eye Adventures

A humpback whale breaches right in front of Dreamspeaker 2, a 72’ sailboat owned by Robert Milligan of Campbell River. The spectacular moment occurred off the south end of Cortes Island. Photo by Jos Krynen/Eagle Eye Adventures

Residents urged to help local hospitality industry #SaveOurSummer

The Campbell River Chamber of Commerce (CRCOC) and Destination Campbell River (DCR) are putting out an appeal asking area residents and businesses to help out the local hospitality industry.

“With our summer under threat for the second year in a row — many of our seasonal accommodation, wildlife, adventure tour and fishing charter businesses are facing a particularly difficult time,” a joint CRCOC and DCR statement says. “Tourism was first impacted, hardest hit, and has endured the longest direct impacts from travel restrictions and border closures. Sadly, we may lose some of our valued businesses.”

The BC tourism industry is supporting adherence to the stay local recommendations advocated by the provincial government because it considers these restrictions may be their last shot to #SaveOurSummer for many tourism dependent businesses. Rebounding, reimagining and recovering tourism in the region is going to take some time the industry says but they are circulating some suggestions on how people can help.

Here’s some suggestions:

1. Treat a valued client or a high performer to a fishing charter or private adventure tour

2. Take your family for a field trip on a cultural tour and find out something new even if you’ve lived here for years

3. Sweeten a summer employment deal for new staff with a signing bonus of a paddleboard or kayak trip

4. Declare Takeout Tuesday at work and order from a caterer that can’t host a wedding just yet

5. Take a grown-up time-out at a seaside accomodation with that incredible view; they’ve got great wifi, so you can work if you have to, or just take a break from your own four walls and order in some fresh, locally sourced snacks and drinks while you watch the water from your balcony

Shopping local doesn’t just mean stuff — investing in experiences and collecting some real memories is how we’re going to make it through these next few months is the message the industry wants to get across.

The public is also asked to show support for Experience Local on social media using hashtags #DiscoverCampbellRiver #BCTourismCounts.

You can also download the Campbell River Collection App to collect and earn points for great prizes, find itinerary ideas that feature world-class local experiences and discover more ideas on how to make the most of summer!

