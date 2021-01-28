The Rod & Gun bar and grill, located at 163 Alberni Highway in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)

The Rod & Gun bar and grill, located at 163 Alberni Highway in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)

Parksville’s iconic Rod & Gun bar and grill open again following damage from fire

Owner says ‘support has been unbelievable and I just can’t thank the community enough’

A historic Parksville business is open once again and taking on 2021.

The Rod & Gun bar and grill, located at 163 Alberni Highway, re-opened last month after surviving a fire in April of 2020. Owner Jeremi Burrows told the PQB News about the changes made since the fire and the implementation of COVID-19 safety regulations. All of which, he said, could not be possible without the “tremendous effort and hard work” of his staff for the reopening.

Burrows said the establishment originally closed on March 17, as mandated by provincial health officials, and then on April 18, the fire took place. Though 95 per cent of the damage was smoke damage, Burrows said, the business remained closed for eight months for restoration.

“We’ve done a complete redesign of the room. It’s got a whole fresh new look from floors to paint, to lighting, to furnishings,” he said.

READ MORE: Early-morning blaze breaks out at Parksville’s historic Rod & Gun pub

The stage and pool table was also removed to allow for more seating and ensure that proper spacing is maintained between patrons in the pub.

Burrows said in adhering to COVID protocols and safety, they’ve created a safe environment for their customers by adjusting seating space and following sanitization protocols. Burrows emphasized that high-touch-point areas such as doors, bathrooms, tables and menus are all on a regular cleaning and sanitization schedule.

“Honestly this wouldn’t have been even possible without the fire department,” he said. “They did such an amazing job. They really deserve some sort of acknowledgement and I can’t even say enough how thankful I am. And the response back from our patrons has just been tremendous. The support has been unbelievable and I just can’t thank the community enough.”

mandy.moraes@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

fireParksvillerestaurant

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.s low-carbon economy plan depends on faster resource permits

Just Posted

A nurse prepares a vaccine dose at an immunization clinic for long-term care workers in Nanaimo earlier this month. (Island Health photo)
Island Health making hard choices about vaccines and ‘who gets into the lifeboat’

Vaccine delivery delays keeping chief medical health officer awake at night

Open-pen fish farm operations in Nootka Sound. The mayor of Tahsis welcomed the federal decision to phase out 19 Discovery Islands fish farm by 2022 and said that the solution going forward is land based aquaculture. (Submitted photo)
Tahsis mayor breaks rank, supports decision to phase out fish farms

North Island community swimming against concerns expressed by its neighbours

The Haig-Brown House has been added to the city’s Heritage Register as it looks to increase protections for both it and the Sybil Andrews property in Willow Point. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River The Haig-Brown House has been added to the city’s Heritage Register as it looks to increase protections for both it and the Sybil Andrews property in Willow Point. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River
Two Campbell River properties to get more heritage protection

Haig-Brown and Sybil Andrews properties to have Heritage Designation Bylaws submitted to province

A photo uploaded onto change.org where a petition to reinstate former fire chief Lisa Illes has been started by members of the Gold River fire department.
Petition to reinstate former Gold River fire chief started online

Lisa Illes was fired from her position as fire chief by the Gold River council earlier in January

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Rod & Gun bar and grill, located at 163 Alberni Highway in Parksville. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Parksville’s iconic Rod & Gun bar and grill open again following damage from fire

Owner says ‘support has been unbelievable and I just can’t thank the community enough’

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

Ladysmith Steelers coach Greg Owens has received a 12 month suspension from VICFA. (Ladysmith Steelers/Facebook photo)
Ladysmith Steelers football coach suspended from league for ‘harassment, abuse of power’

The Vancouver Island Canadian Football Association suspended Greg Owens for 12 months

Most Read