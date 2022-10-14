Grieg Seafood names Jennifer Woodland new Managing Director

Grieg Seafood ASA has appointed Jennifer Woodland as its new Managing Director for its BC operations, effective Oct 12.

Woodland has held roles within the salmon farming industry, on both the east and west coast of Canada for the past three decades, going back to the 1990s. She has been active through Canadian Aquaculture Industry Alliance (CAIA)— and served as its chair for the past three years, from 2020 to 2022. Most recently, Woodland as been the CEO of Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood LP, a role she held from 2016.

“My passion is sustainable food production, Indigenous reconciliation, and rural economic development. The core values of Grieg Seafood align with my passions and personal committments,” Woodland says. “I am excited to work with the talented team at Grieg Seafood BC and the First Nations communities in which they operate, to see positive developments for the salmon farming sector in British Columbia.”

Throughout her career Jennifer has dedicated of her work to developing meaningful partnerships between First Nations and the aquaculture industry — ensuring First Nations are leading the growth of agriculture.

“Grieg Seafood’s most important relationship is the relationship we have with our Indgienous partners and First Nations communities in whose territory we operate,” added Woodland. “I am looking forward to leading the team at Grieg to further our relationships, help drive improvements and create an atmosphere where local cummounities, nations, wild salmon and aquaculture are thriving.”

“We are excited to welcome Jennifer as our new Managing Director of our British Columbia operations. Reconciliation and the implementation of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples is at the heart of all activities in BC. I am confident that Jennifer is the right person to develop our BC business based on these principles,” says Andreas Kvame, Grieg Seafood ASA CEO. “I want to thank [outgoing Managing Director] Rocky Boschman for his efforts for Grieg Seafood, and for the improvements we have seen over the last years in the region. We wish him the best of luck on the next stage of his journey.”

Woodland will be based in the Grieg Seafood BC Ltd’s Campbell River office and started in her new role Oct. 12.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter