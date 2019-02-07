Eleven-year-old Campbell River girl plans for business to ‘Blossom’

BrookLynn Wilson has set up a home-based business to make bath salts, bombs and more

BrookLynn Wilson mixes up some of her bath salts or “shots.” Photo, Mike Chouinard/Campbell River Mirror

One young local entrepreneur is taking the old-fashioned home-made approach for her own line of bath products.

All of this she does from the family home, a venture she started up in the new year.

“My business is called Blossom,” says BrookLynn Wilson. “It kind of shows what all the essential oils can do.”

Like any business, her aim is to make some money. Otherwise, she’s busy with school – and being an 11-year-old.

She’s not letting her age provide any kind of obstacle.

She gets her supplies and mixes them up to produce a range of products. Some can be a pick-you-up in the mornings; other can help you relax at night.

The main products include bath salts or “shots,” bath bombs, lip balms, room sprays and hand soaps.

Varieties include combinations such as lavender rosemary, grapefruit, orange, even lemon grass.

“She thinks it smells like Fruit Loops,” says mom Hayley Wood.

Then there’s the “Manbomb,” a bath bomb for guys that mixes cedar wood and grapefruit, which looks a little like a small globe at first glance. Other varieties include names like “Sore Muscles No More” or “Cold Kicking Shower Melt” or “Energize Your Morning Melt.”

To help Blossom grow, Wilson has set up a Facebook page for her business, Blossom by BrookLynn. One customer recently raved about the bath bombs and lip balm, saying the packaging was “super cute” and that she loved the personal touch of having her name on it.

New products on the Facebook page include “orange creamsicle” or “lemon rosemary” lip balms, another moisturizing lip balm with a hint of grapefruit or one for moisturizing and exfoliating all at once.

Wilson has set up a small office at home where she keeps her wares in supply. As to why she chose this idea as a home-based business, it really came down to what she, herself, likes.

“I really loved essential oils,” she says. “Me and my mom decided to come up with the idea of making, like, products with it.”

Eventually, after making some, they decided to try to sell them and spread word through people they know as well as on social media.

“We had a lot of fun doing them,” she says.

To make the bath salts or “shots,” as she calls them, she mixes Epsom salts, table salt, baking soda and essential oils in a bowl and spoons the mixture into small containers. Depending on how much material she has, she usually makes around a dozen per batch.

“It’s basically until it’s all gone,” she says.

When they’re done, she affixes her trademark labels on the containers. So far, the response has been good to her product line.

“I’ve sold a lot,” she adds.

As to any plans to expand on Blossom, she is not sure, but she says if it goes well she might keep the business going as she gets older.