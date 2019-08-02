Destination Campbell River and former Campbell River Tourism Promotion Society align efforts

The job of promoting the Campbell River area’s tourist attractions will fall to one organization with the amalgamation of Destination Campbell River and the former Campbell River Tourism Promotion Society. Submitted photo

Destination Campbell River and members of the former Campbell River Tourism Promotion Society are joining forces to attract visitors.

“The new spirit of cooperation for destination marketing will align and strengthen our regional efforts focused on the Campbell River area,” Kirsten Soder, executive director of Destination Campbell River, said in a press release.

Late last year, the association formerly operating as Campbell River Tourism Promotion Society (CRTPS) began the process of winding down their operations with the Societies Act of British Columbia.

As of June 2019, any online searches for the CRTPS website connect to the official destination marketing organization website: www.campbellriver.travel.

“This strengthens the online profile for Campbell River and ensures visitors have consistent access to information when searching for Campbell River tourism activities, events and accommodation,” Soder said. “All members in good standing with CRTPS were invited to transfer membership and become stakeholders in Destination Campbell River’s Bear level benefits at no fee for 2019.”

“On behalf of Council and the community, we extend our appreciation to CRTPS president Chris Steffens along with Ted Arbour and the entire board and former Campbell River Tourism members for their dedication in promoting tourism in our community,” Mayor Andy Adams said.

“Our sincere thanks to all of you in working with Destination Campbell River to streamline our tourism marketing.

“We look forward to continued tourism industry support and collaboration that will help achieve the goals set out in Campbell River’s current five-year strategy for tourism, and beyond.”

“Many members of the tourism industry operate year-round businesses that derive a significant measurable amount of their business from the visitor economy. Supporting Destination Campbell River assists these businesses through increased marketing and referral opportunities,” Chris Steffens said.

“We look forward to working together as we begin a new chapter of destination promotion for Campbell River.”

According to the city, benefits to businesses participating in Destination

Campbell River’s marketing includes:

· Representation and referral services from the Campbell River Visitor Centre, and online through social media and email inquiries

· Complimentary inclusion on the official community and regional map

· Opportunities for inclusion in the official Campbell River Discovery Guide and related resources

· Partnership opportunities in cooperative marketing campaigns, media relations support, and video and digital content creation such as blogs, itineraries, and highlighted posts on social media.

· Workshops, training, industry appreciation events and experience development assistance