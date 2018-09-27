The City of Campbell River has updated its illustrated, easy-to-read handbook for developers preparing applications.

City launches new and improved development handbook

To streamline the development permit and approval process, the City of Campbell River has updated an illustrated, easy-to-read handbook for developers preparing applications.

“To maximize the efficiency of the application and permit reviews, we continue to refine this information to make sure the process is clear and easily understood,” Kevin Brooks, the city’s development services manager says in a media release.

“The updated look and design makes the document more user-friendly and we’re reaching out to members of the development community to provide copies of this new and improved resource.”

The Development Handbook was first created in 2013 to provide a visual interpretation of the city’s development permit guidelines. It is a comprehensive guide on development permit submission requirements, including how Official Community Plan guidelines apply to new commercial and multi-family projects.

The first part of the handbook covers elements needed for a complete application package and why that information is needed.

The second part interprets the Official Community Plan’s form and character design guidelines and offers examples of how development sites can be designed to meet those guidelines.

“Providing a clear summary of the information needed for an application will help people make complete, high-quality applications, which will streamline the review process and typically result in faster processing and approval times,” says Chris Osborne, the city’s senior planner.

The new and improved development permit handbook is available on the city’s website at campbellriver.ca/development-permit-handbook.

For more information, contact the Development Services Department at 250-286-5748.

