Campbell River restaurant “thinking outside the dining room” in response to COVID-19

Campbell River’s OX Chophouse announced Monday they will be closing their dining room doors and shifting business to a unique take-out service, in response to the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Co-owner Tom Olsen says their goal is to safely maintain jobs for their employees while supporting the social distancing advisories put forward by the Government of Canada.

“What our community needs right now is a safe, local, and nutritious dining experience, and that’s why we are changing our business practices for the time being,” Olsen says in a press release.

Starting this week, OX will be offering its new menu items to-go, right from their restaurant doorstep. The new menu continues to showcase locally-sourced ingredients but has been adapted to offer a more take-out-friendly dining experience and price point.

“We want to be accessible to everyone who is taking responsible measures in social distancing,” says Olsen.

New menu items include a gourmet ribeye burger, tagliatelle and meatballs, and kale Caesar salad among other things – all made with ingredients from local suppliers. In the coming weeks, the team will also be introducing family-style items designed to provide patrons with home-cooked meals for the whole family.

This idea has successfully rolled out in larger city restaurants in recent weeks and the OX team is excited to be the first fine dining establishment in Campbell River to adapt their business model to fit the changing needs of the community.

OX Chophouse says it uses “locally-sourced ingredients highlighting the Pacific Northwest’s bounty from land and sea. Bringing together a community of food lovers and local suppliers with creatively crafted cuisine and libations, OX reconnects us to our roots with an ever-changing seasonally inspired menu.”

To learn more about OX’s new dining experience and to check out the take-out menu, visit www.ox-ybl.com.

