Karen Bezaire (l-r) and Alli Assu outside of Wildflowers & Co. in Campbell River’s Tyee Plaza, on the store’s grand opening, June 15.

Karen Bezaire (l-r) and Alli Assu outside of Wildflowers & Co. in Campbell River’s Tyee Plaza, on the store’s grand opening, June 15.

Business supporting Indigenous makers opens new storefront

Wildflower & Co. uses ‘authentic Indigenous’ affiliate program to pay makers directly.

A business supporting Indigenous artists and makers by selling their products has opened a new storefront in Campbell River.

Wildflowers & Co., an Indigenous-owned and operated store launched eight month ago by Alissa Assu, held a grand opening June 15 for its new location in Tyee Plaza.

Assu, originally from Wet’suwet’en First Nation, started the shop as an online venture from her father-in-law’s garage. She later started a pop-up store for the business, the success of which convinced her to move it to a permanent location downtown.

“We decided, ‘let’s do this for real,” she said.

Assu’s idea for the business was born out of the pandemic, which blocked many of the usual paths artists and creators use to sell their products.

“I thought, ‘who is going to help all these local families survive during COVID, when we have no market and when we don’t have anything?’” she said. “If COVID has taught us anything, it’s that family and community are really important.”

Wildflowers & Co. features an ‘authentic Indigenous’ affiliate program, in which Assu pays artists directly for their products. She has also committed to 75 per cent of her inventory being Canadian, with an emphasis on products being ethical, sustainable, and low-waste.

The move to the new store was made over a “very hectic” 72-hours. Assu was helped by fellow entrepreneurs, as well has her husband.

“It was really a majority of Indigenous women coming together, and they just helped so much,” she said. “It was ‘all hands on deck.’”

READ ALSO: Downtown Campbell River BIA working to change perceptions

Karen Bezaire, owner of Bezaire Floral & Events, created a decorative floral arch representing her “version of a rainbow” to not only commemorate the store’s opening but also to recognize Pride, including Indigenous Two-Spirited people.

“I really wanted to do a public installation for people to come by and have it invoke something inside of them,” said Bezaire. “I just felt like people needed a celebration, because there was just a lot of hurting outcry when they discovered the 250 children (at the Kamloops residential school).”

Assu has been instrumental in supporting female and Indigenous entrepreneurs from Campbell River and beyond, said Bezaire, whose dried floral arrangements are sold in the store and has plans for a pop-up flower stand there at certain times.

“The more places recognizing and carrying Indigenous makers, the more they will thrive,” she said.

READ ALSO: Labour shortages, closed borders major obstacles to B.C. restaurant, tourism restarts


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. government budget balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

Just Posted

Craft Brewing and Malting program student Ellie Hadley plans to use her newfound skills and knowledge to set up a distillery in Port Alberni. Photo supplied by NIC
NIC wants to make North Island region a brewing and malting hub

New program grads already entering industry

Karen Bezaire (l-r) and Alli Assu outside of Wildflowers & Co. in Campbell River’s Tyee Plaza, on the store’s grand opening, June 15.
Business supporting Indigenous makers opens new storefront

Wildflower & Co. uses ‘authentic Indigenous’ affiliate program to pay makers directly.

Last year’s Soul Cyclers team.
Soul Cyclers 50/50 Raffle Launches

Group fundraising for hospice grief counselling holding virtual raffle.

Two Lotto Max tickets sold on Vancouver Island were winners, though nobody won the $70-million jackpot in Tuesday’s draw. (BCLC image)
Lotto Max player in Campbell River wins $1 million

Record-breaking draw Tuesday, June 15, also sees $500,000 winner in Nanaimo

COVID-19 vaccines are the “ticket out of this pandemic” said Charmaine Enns, medical health officer (Ronan O’Doherty/Black Press Media)
Indirect impacts of COVID-19 ‘profound’ but recovery is underway

Medical officer highlights pandemic trends, vaccination uptake in Campbell River

Maxwell Johnson is seen in Bella Bella, B.C., in an undated photo. The Indigenous man from British Columbia has filed complaints with the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal and the Canadian Human Rights Commission after he and his granddaughter were handcuffed when they tried to open a bank account. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Heiltsuk Nation, Damien Gillis, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
VIDEO: Chiefs join human rights case of Indigenous man handcuffed by police in B.C. bank

Maxwell Johnson said he wants change, not just words, from Vancouver police

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) blocks a shot by Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) during the third period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs hang on to edge Vegas 3-2, even NHL semifinal series at a game apiece

Game 3 goes Friday in Montreal

Two ambulances and a medevac helicopter are on scene at Taylor River Flats rest area on Highway 4 due to a serious motor vehicle incident. (PHOTO COURTESY MAGGIE BROWN)
Highway 4 reopens between Port Alberni and Tofino

Multi-vehicle accident temporarily closed highway in both directions

Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Chief Rosanne Casimir stands outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School after speaking to reporters, in Kamloops, B.C., on Friday, June 4, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Kamloops chief says more unmarked graves will be found across Canada

Chief Rosanne Casimir told a virtual news conference the nation expects to release a report at the end of June

A woman wears a vaccinated sticker after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. ranks among highest in world in COVID-19 first-dose shots: health officials

More than 76% of eligible people have received their 1st shot

A screenshot of the First Peoples Cultural Councils First Peoples’ Map. (First Peoples Cultural Council)
Online resource blends B.C.-Alberta’s Indigenous languages, art and culture

Advisor says initiative supports the urgent need to preserve Indigenous languages

An artists conception of the new terminal building at the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport.
Air travel taking off in B.C., but lack of traffic controllers a sky-high concern

There will be demand for more air traffic controllers: Miller

Canadian Armed Forces experts are on their way to North Vancouver after a local homeowner expressed worry about a military artifact he recently purchased. (Twitter DNV Fire and Rescue)
Military called in to deal with antique ‘shell’ at North Vancouver home

‘The person somehow purchased a bombshell innocently believing it was an out-of-commission military artifact’

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz have set their wedding date for February, hoping that more COVID-19 restrictions will have lifted. (The Macleans)
B.C. couples ‘gambling’ on whether COVID rules will let them dance at their wedding

Amy Kobelt and Tony Cruz pushed back their wedding in hopes of being able to celebrate it without the constraints of COVID-19

Most Read