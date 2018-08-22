Black Press to begin printing Victoria’s Times Colonist newspaper

The operation will begin later this year at BP’s commercial printing plant on Vancouver Island

Ladysmith Press’ production manager Mike Hjort holds a copy of the Ladysmith Chronicle newspaper. Earlier this week it was announced the press will begin printing the Times Colonist too. (Mike Gregory/Black Press Media)

Black Press has announced it will be taking over printing of the Times Colonist newspaper, beginning Oct. 1.

The announcement was made this week by Randy Blair, chief operating officer of Black Press, and publisher Dave Obee of the Times Colonist.

Black Press, the largest privately held printer in Western Canada, is consolidating all of its Island press operations in Ladysmith. The Ladysmith plant will print all of Black’s Island papers, some other weekly newspapers and commercial jobs, as well as the Times Colonist.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to print the Times Colonist, one of the most established titles in Western Canada,” Blair said.

The switch to the state-of-the-art press facility in Ladysmith will mean more colour pages for the Times Colonist, but the size of each page and the number of sections will not change.

“This agreement will enable the Times Colonist to serve Vancouver Island for many more years to come,” Obee said.

Most Canadian dailies have shifted printing to centralized plants. Black Press already prints three daily newspapers in Vancouver — the Province, National Post and Star Vancouver Metro

