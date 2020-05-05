B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson at his legislature office, Oct. 4, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

The B.C. government has given businesses an extension until Sept. 30 to remit sales, fuel and tobacco tax revenue they collect as they struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the B.C. Liberal opposition wants that effort extended.

The province should provide “a 60-to-90-day holiday” on provincial sales tax, hotel tax and employer health tax imposed on business, B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson proposed in a letter to Premier John Horgan May 5.

Wilkinson’s “B.C. is Back” economic plan calls for additional relief for commercial rent for retailers, in addition to the federal program recently announced, and an increased tourism marketing budget and a rural B.C.-specific strategy to recover from the long shutdown due to the coronavirus restrictions on movement and travel.

“The challenge in front of us may well be more difficult than fighting the virus itself,” Wilkinson wrote. “We are now in a deep recession, hundreds of thousands of people are out of work, businesses are in peril, and students are likely not back in school until the fall.”

Wilkinson’s proposal comes as Horgan prepares his government’s strategy for reopening the economy, to be presented May 6.

RELATED: B.C. announces $5 billion relief fund for COVID-19

RELATED: B.C. cuts business school tax, lets local governments run deficits

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC LiberalsCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
At least three years until ‘cataclysmic’ virus fallout recedes: Air Canada

Just Posted

Wilderness tourism operator optimistic despite business dip

Chrisitne Clarke, a Strathcona tourism operator, believes that people will want to ‘connect’ and come back to nature to ‘heal’ post COVID-19

Isolated B.C. First Nation seeks further seclusion in response to COVID-19

Accessible only by air or water, no one can get in or out of Kyuquot without First Nation’s permission

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Netherlands on May 5, 1945

By Pieter Koeleman This year we commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the… Continue reading

Dutch Heritage Day recognizes close bond between Canada and the Netherlands

On Jan. 28, 2019, Chatham MP Dave van Kesteren gave a speech… Continue reading

Local man lucky to be alive after crash into pond – RCMP

Driver walked away with minor injuries

B.C. sees 8 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Four more people have died from the contagious respiratory illness

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Ducklings rescued after mom abandons them trying to cross busy Island highway

BC SPCA Wild ARC plans to release babies back to the wild in about a month

PHOTOS: Injured mom, litter of nine puppies rescued in northern B.C.

It will be several weeks until the puppies will be ready to be adopted from the BC SPCA

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Most Read