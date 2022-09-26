A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A WestJet Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft arrives at Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Atlantic airports resume operations after hurricane Fiona triggers cancellations

Flights to and from Charlottetown and Deer Lake resumed today, Sydney to resume tomorrow

Airports in Atlantic Canada are resuming operations after hurricane Fiona stopped most flights in and out of the region over the weekend.

WestJet spokeswoman Morgan Bell says flights to and from Charlottetown Airport in P.E.I. and Deer Lake Regional Airport in Newfoundland resumed today.

J.A. Douglas McCurdy Sydney Airport’s website says the Nova Scotia aviation hub is scheduled to resume commercial flights Tuesday afternoon.

Halifax International Airport Authority spokesperson Leah Batstone says the proactive cancellation of many flights resulted in a large decrease in activity at Halifax Stanfield International Airport, but the airport resumed normal operations on Sunday.

Flight tracker FlightAware found only four flights into Halifax Stanfield were cancelled today, along with three into Charlottetown Airport and one into Deer Lake Regional Airport.

Batstone encourages travellers to confirm the status of their flight before heading for the airport and recommends they leave extra time to park, check in, and go through security screening before boarding.

