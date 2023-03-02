Applications open for North Island College student scholarships and bursaries

Current, future and graduating North island College students can now apply for scholarships, bursaries and other financial awards through the NIC Foundation.

Applications are open now until April 26.

The foundation provides financial support in the form of scholarships and bursaries to more than 500 students each year. Students apply through a single application to over 500 unique opportunities for financial support.

“Our purpose is to support the success of NIC students in reaching their education and life goals,” said Diane Naugler, executive director of the NIC Foundation. “We encourage all incoming, current and graduating students to apply. The more students can tell us about their lives and their aspirations, the more awards they may be eligible for. Many NICF recipients receive more than one award.”

Students can watch the step-by-step tutorial video, which walks students through the application process and the questions they’ll be asked. NIC Foundation staff members are available to help answer questions and help students through the process.

NIC fine arts student Karen Day was the recipient of an award last year.

“The NICF award application process is so easy,” she said. “You only have to fill out one online form and the foundation does all of the work matching you to various awards. I have been a recipient more than once and it has allowed me to continue pursuing my passion for fine arts.”

The awards available this year would not be possible without the generosity of NIC Foundation donors.

“We’re incredibly grateful to our community of donors who continue to step forward to help support NIC students,” said Sandra Harrison, NIC Foundation board chair. “It’s so heartwarming to see the difference these awards make to the lives of our students. We couldn’t do what we do without their ongoing support.”

Students can visit foundation.nic.bc.ca/students for a full list of awards and the online application form.

Alberni ValleyCampbell RiverComox ValleyNorth Island Collegeucluelet