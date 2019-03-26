40 finalists for Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards

Celebrating the best in commercial, community and industrial buildings north of the Malahat

A total of 40 buildings have been named finalists for the 12th annual Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards, set for April 4 at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay.

The number of finalist projects, while lower than the previous year, still represents a strong market in the region. The gala will be held in the Comox Valley for the second time, celebrating the best in commercial, community and industrial buildings north of the Malahat on Vancouver Island, which were completed between Jan. 1 and Dec. 31, 2018.

A team of independent judges chooses the winners in the 10 categories of these awards: Renovation, Multi Family Townhome, Multi Family Apartment, Multi Family Non Market, Institutional, Civil, Community, Mixed Use, Industrial and Retail.

Gold sponsors of the event are Re/MAX Commercial, MNP LLP and Coastal Community Credit Union. Category sponsors are NAI Commercial, Yellow Sheet Review, Herold Engineering, Colliers International, Invest Comox Valley, CIBC, BDC (Business Development Bank of Canada) and Berk’s Intertruck. Black Press is the media sponsor.

The 2018 Judges’ Choice Award Winner for Best Overall Entry was The Twin Sail Buildings in the Town of Comox Marina Park in Comox.

VIREB 2019 Finalists

Renovation (5)

Best Western Cowichan Valley Inn – Duncan

La-Z-Boy Distribution Centre/Furniture Gallery Warehouse – Nanaimo

Lions Valley View Estates – Courtenay

Building Envelope Remediation Construction Service – Nanaimo

Lacasse Construction Office – Courtenay

Multi Family Townhome (4)

Glacier View Townhomes – Comox

Brownstone Townhomes – Campbell River

Stonegate Estates Phase II – Chemainus

Magnolia Apartments – Nanaimo

Multi Family Apartment (2)

The Lookout

Harbour City Flats

Multi Family Non Market (3)

Toquaht Nation 8 Unit Duplex Project

Tla-o-qui-aht Demonstration Container Housing – Tofino

Nuutsumuut Lelum – Nanaimo

Institutional (7)

CV Child Development Centre Autism Centre of Excellence – Courtenay

Brentwood College Athletic Facility – Mill Bay

Tlucha Children’s Facility – Tofino

VIU Centre for Health and Science – Nanaimo

VIU Automotive, Trades and Marine Development – Nanaimo

Nanaimo Christian School Gym – Nanaimo

Berwick Comox Valley – Comox

Civil (2)

Campbell River Water Supply Centre – Campbell River

Meade Creek Recycling Facility – Lake Cowichan

Community (3)

Faye Smith Memorial – Qualicum Beach

Centennial Park Covered Multi-Purpose Court Building – Nanaimo

Arbutus Park Washroom – Youbou

Mixed Use (6)

Lucky House – Tofino

Inter Island Design Centre – Parksville

Headquarters Building – Parksville

Shelly Square – Parksville

4535 Uplands Drive – Nanaimo

Legasea – Nanaimo

Industrial (2)

Herring Gull Warehouse – Parksville

Parhar Business Park – Duncan

Retail (6)

Tim Hortons – Duncan

La-Z-Boy Home Furnishings & Décor/Furniture Gallery – Nanaimo

Quality Foods Harewood – Nanaimo

Quality Foods Commercial Rental Units – Nanaimo

Mark’s – Nanaimo

Harbourview Autohaus – Nanaimo

Tickets are $125 plus GST, which can be booked through www.businessexaminer.ca/events