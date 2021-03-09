Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)

3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

The COVID-19 pandemic forced many Canadians to reevaluate their lives, after losing jobs and watching dense metropolitan areas see a dramatic rise in virus numbers. This lead residents across the country to explore the idea of new living arrangements, moving out of bigger cities and into locations with greater affordability and more space.

One of those locations that top the list for the most livable places in the country was Kelowna, coming in at number two according to a livability report put together by Canadian insurance company RATESDOTCA.

However, Kelowna wasn’t the only B.C. destination that was sought out by those looking to relocate. Three out of the top five livable places in the country are in B.C. making it the most desirable destination in Canada. Langford took first place as the most livable place in Canada, while Kelowna was crowned second and Rossland placed fifth.

A recent survey conducted by RATESDOTCA found that of the 12 per cent of Canadians who plan to purchase or already bought a primary residence since April 2020, almost a quarter said COVID-19 played a role in their decision making. One in five (21 per cent) of homebuyers have moved or plan to move from a major city hub to a small town or rural area.

According to Statistics Canada, 44 per cent of Canadians are looking for a home with more space for personal amenities, such as a pool, balcony or a large yard.

This lead RATESDOTCA to evaluate more than 150 cities and towns outside the country’s biggest metropolitan areas and rank them in a Livability Report.

Canada’s top 10 livable places in 2021 according to RATESDOTCA’s Livability Report:

Canada’s top 10 livable places in 2021 according to RATESDOTCA’s Livability Report:

The report considered factors such as home price growth, mortgage cost and lifestyle, including factors like growth, amenities, climate and even scenery.

The survey found that 51 per cent of Canadians who moved in 2020 due to COVID-19 did so to “live in an area with more nature” and 36 per cent “felt financial pressure” to find a cheaper home.

READ MORE: Kelowna included among best places to visit post-pandemic

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the move… to Kelowna

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid
Next story
Vancouver’s Herschel Supply Co. names former Arc’teryx president new CEO

Just Posted

The construction of the complex being built at 850 Dogwood Street that is expected to cause traffic delays in the area. Image from City of Campbell River staff report
Campbell River drivers should expect upcoming traffic delays on Dogwood between 8th and 9th

Construction on 79-unit housing complex at 850 Dogwood will lower speed limit to 30 km/hr

Sandowne Elementary students were among a number of Campbell River schools that sent messages of support to the RCMP. Photo contributed
Campbell River students send messages of support to first responders

Campbell River first responders started receiving heartwarming messages of support and thanks… Continue reading

Paul and Marion Bauer pose for a picture at the shipyard in Campbell River where their boat was getting repaired. The couple who set sail from Germany in 2017 to circumnavigate the globe, found their plans altered after the pandemic struck in 2020.
An unexpected anchor: German couple sailing the world find refuge on Vancouver Island

Highlights of their sailing around the world journey includes – a global pandemic, a boat damage and being turned away at ports

Two boats were destroyed in the Monday morning fire. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department
Boat blazes in Campbell River early Monday morning

No injuries reported in fire

Barb Round was excited to show her pop-up driveway quilt display for National Quilt Day 2020. The Campbell River Friendship Quilters Guild is asking everyone to celebrate National Quilt Day 2021 by hanging a quilt they made or one that was given to them outside on Saturday, March 20. Photo contributed
Celebrate the quilts you love – hang a quilt on National Quilt Day

Local Quilters Guild promoting unique way to celebrate quilting during the pandemic

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Kelowna seen from the top of Knox Mountain. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News file)
3 out of the top 5 livable places in the country are in B.C.: report

Langford placed first and Kelowna came second in a report by RATESDOTCA

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound in 2018, but it and other inter-city bus companies have been severely affected by COVID-19 travel restrictions. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus lines, regional airports to get $27M in COVID-19 aid

Operating grants ‘a life raft’ for connecting communities

A message displayed on the HuffPost Canada site announces they will no longer be publishing content as of March 9, in this screengrab taken Tuesday, March 9, 2021 (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Huffington Post Canada sees layoffs, website closure weeks after acquired by Buzzfeed

It’s part of a restructuring plan for the company, with changes also predicted for U.K. and Australia

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix takes questions in the legislature by video link from his office, March 4, 2021. (Hansard TV)
B.C. minister blasts Telus performance on 90-plus vaccine appointments

Telus CEO says hundreds more call centre agents are being added

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports new high of 144 variant cases of COVID-19 over weekend

87 of the variant-linked infections are currently active – a large increase from 12 reported Friday

Police presence in Chemainus in an actual building is limited to South Island Highway Patrol on Chemainus Road. (Photo by Pete Cavanaugh)
Petition demands broken policing promises to Chemainus be honoured

Former detachment member leads the charge in asking municipality and RCMP to be accountable

The former BC ferry MV Tanaka will be leaving Port Alberni’s harbour at the end of March after someone in Alaska bought it from Lady Rose Marine Services. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Lady Rose sells old B.C. ferry, ends hopes of West Coast of Vancouver Island run

Port Alberni business had hopes of servicing car ferry to west coast before COVID-19 hit

Most Read