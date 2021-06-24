The Auto Sleuth: Volvo’s C40 Recharge, Kia readies a new EV, Porsche Taycan + more

The C40 Recharge is built on a dedicated EV platform, which is to say that it’s not shared with an internal-combustion model. PHOTO: VOLVO

Volvo’s first dedicated electric vehicle breaks cover

The Sweden-based automaker recently revealed the C40 Recharge, which it plans for the 2022 model year. The all-wheel-drive tall hatchback rides on its own EV platform and will join the electric version of the XC40 that arrived for 2021. The C40 will likely use the XC40’s front and rear electric motors that produce a net 402 horsepower. You can also expect a range of about 200 miles (320 kilometres) and a zero-to-60-mph (96 km/h) time of about 4.5 seconds.

Volvo plans to sell electric vehicles exclusively online in Canada, raising concerns from dealers. “They are not going away,” Matt Girgis, managing director of Volvo Car Canada, told business publication Automotive News Canada. “The dealers are very much a pillar, an integral part of our ecosystem, and we need them to deliver cars, sell cars, handle the customer, maintain them and take care of them. Volvo’s long-range plan is to transform its model lineup to 100-per cent electric by 2030.

Kia readies a new EV

So Hyundai goes, so does Kia. That’s the case with the brand’s first dedicated electric vehicle — using a platform unrelated to any internal-combustion models in the lineup — that is expected to go on sale as a 2022 model.

The Kia EV6 uses the same EV platform and powertrain as the Hyundai Ioniq 5. PHOTO: KIA

The midsize EV6 wagon will use the same platform and electrical system (battery and motor) as the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5. Both front- and all-wheel-drive EV6 models will be offered; the AWD’s two motors produce 302 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. Range is expected to top 300 miles (480 kilometres).

Kia adds a bit more venom to the Stinger

The automaker’s performance-leaning four-door hatchback sedan (that arrived for the 2018 model year) is coming in for its first updating. For the 2022 model year, there will be minor interior and exterior adjustments, including a more prominent grille and taillights.

The engine lineup is also being revised with a new turbocharged 2.5-litre four-cylinder base engine that makes 300 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque. That’s a significant gain over the current turbo 2.0-litre four-cylinder with 255 horses and 260 pound-feet. The current twin-turbocharged 3.3-litre V-6 returns with a slight three-horsepower uptick (to 368). Torque remains unchanged at 376 pound-feet. The Stinger continues to be available in rear- and all-wheel-drive.

Honda plans a bigger Pilot

The Sleuth hears that the fourth generation of the automaker’s flagship utility vehicle is slated to arrive in late 2022 as a 2023 model. The new Pilot will use the same platform the recently released 2022 Acura MDX, which means greater interior space due to increased width and more distance between the front and rear wheels.

The body shape will also appear more aggressive, in keeping with current trends in utility-vehicle design. The Pilot’s 290-horsepower 3.5-litre V-6 will likely be supplemented by a hybrid system option shortly after launch.

Porsche introduces a second Taycan model

As if the electric Taycan sedan/hatchback wasn’t cool enough, Porsche recently unleashed the Cross Turismo hatchback, which is more shapely and adds a measure of practicality. The all-wheel-drive vehicle uses the same 800-volt power system as the sedan, with an output of up to 750 horsepower depending on the model.

The Taycan Cross Turismo has a slightly hiked up ride height so the vehicle is free to takes its (up to) 750 horsepower off the pavement. PHOTO: PORSCHE

That also means the Cross Turismo can hit to 60 mph (96 km/h) from rest in about 2.5 seconds although too many of those all-out blasts will shorten the wagon’s estimated 225-mile (360 kilometres) maximum range between charges. The Cross Turismo has also been given a bit more ground clearance in case drivers choose to head further afield. Prices start at $119,900 in Canada, plus delivery. Rumour has it an electric coupe and possibly a convertible — both using the Taycan label — could be in the works.

UPS AND DOWNS

PHOTO: HOT WHEELS

Up: Hot Wheels video game – Mattel’s customized collectible creations will go digital with the launch Sept. 30 of Hot Wheels Unleashed. The video game will be available for most platforms, including Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo. Featured racecars will be based on existing designs, which players can also modify. Hot Wheels’ iconic orange track layouts can also be altered. Check out the Hot Wheels Unleashed advanced trailer on www.youtube.com.

Up: Electric drag racing – The National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) is planning to add electric vehicles to its numerous internal-combustion-powered-vehicle classes. As of this writing, there are no specifics as to when this will happen, however NHRA organizers are meeting with race teams and their sponsors to get input. Currently, other racing leagues, such as NASCAR and IndyCar, are planning to add electric or electrified-vehicle series.

– written by Wheelbase Media

