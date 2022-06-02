The Auto Sleuth: Lexus LX600, Vinfest EVs + more

The new LX600 ditches the previous LX’s V-8 engine in favour of a turbocharged V-6. The vehicle platform is shared with the Toyota Tundra pickup. PHOTO: LEXUS

Lexus’s big and bold utility vehicle is new for 2022

Toyota is expanding its mission to move away from V-8 powertrains, starting with the full-size Tundra pickup and the equally large Lexus LX600. It uses the same body-on-frame construction as the Tundra, which is also new (and considerably lighter and more rigid) for 2022.

The LX600’s body varies only slightly in size and styling from the previous LX570, but the new vehicle does offer fancier trim inside and out. The replacement twin-turbocharged V-6 makes 409 horsepower and 441 pound-feet of torque, which bests the outgoing V-8 by 26 horses and 38 pound-feet.

A 10-speed automatic transmission also supplants the previous eight-speed unit. Given Toyota’s penchant for hybrid power systems, it’s probable that one will be optional for the LX600 at a future date.

***

The electric Vinfast VF e36 and the VF e35 will be shown at the Los Angeles auto show in late November. PHOTO: VINFAST

Vinfast of Vietnam says it’s coming to North America

The automaker is technically not a startup operation, having been in business in Asia since 2017. Vinfast has revealed two electric models: The compact VF e35; and the midsize VF e36 utility-style vehicles. Sales of both are slated to begin in the United States and Canada by late 2022.

The 201-horsepower all-wheel-drive VF e35 is roughly the size of the BMW X3 and offers a 300-mile (480-kilometre) maximum range. The larger (about the size of a Ford Explorer) Vinfast e36 — also AWD — is rated at 402 horsepower and is claimed to have a similar range. A full array of dynamic-safety technologies will be among a lengthy list of standard items for both models.

***

Ford welcomes you to the (Bronco) Everglades

The automaker is adding a special Everglade edition to the list of available trim levels for the Ford Bronco off-roader. It’s expected to come with factory-installed items such as a winch with 100 feet (30 metres) of line and a 10,000-pound (4,500-kilogram) rating.

Also part of the Everglades package is a snorkel that will allow drivers to ford water that’s deeper than the currently allowable 33.5 inches (85 centimetres).

***

Fewer ponies for the Ford Mustang

A story from the Ford Authority website claims that the 2022 Mustang GT’s 5.0-litre V-8 will be rated at 450 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque, down from the 2021 V-8’s 460 horsepower/420 pound-feet. Similarly, the Mustang Mach 1’s 5.0 engine is reduced to 470 horses and 410 pound-feet from the current 480/420 numbers. Apparently changes to emissions requirements are the cause for the reductions. Remaining as is for 2022 is the Mustang Shelby GT500’s supercharged 5.2-litre V-8 that puts out 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet.

***

The Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan is expected to arrive in late 2022 as a 2023 model, along with the EQE utility vehicle. PHOTO: MERCEDES-BENZ

Mercedes-Benz changes EV course

Originally, the automaker intended to launch the compact EQC hatchback as its first electric model for North America. A change of plans now sees that Merc offered to European clientele only. The revised schedule makes two other EVs available here: The full-size EQS sedan; and the midsize EQE utility vehicle. Both are expected by mid- to late-2022 as 2023 models.

The EQS will be offered in ultra-luxury Maybach and performance-oriented (751-horsepower) EQS53 AMG varieties. The EQE’s single rear-mounted motor will deliver an estimated 288 horsepower, while a two-motor all-wheel-drive version is expected to produce close to 400 horsepower. Both models will eventually be built at Mercedes-Benz’s plant in Alabama.

***

Ups and downs

UP: 3D-printed seats for Porsches – The automaker is now offering these buckets as aftermarket items that will fit newer 911, Boxster and Cayman models. Each lightweight seat is covered in a synthetic red, black or yellow material — called Race-Tex — and attaches to the car’s standard brackets. Buyers can also select hard, medium or soft levels of firmness.

UP: Hot Wheels by Gucci – In celebration of its 100th anniversary, the Italian label that’s famous for its exclusive handbags, shoes and fragrances, has partnered with toy maker Mattel to produce a 1/64th-scale Hot Wheels model of the 1982 Cadillac Seville Gucci Edition. Each of the limited-edition Cadillacs sold for $23,000 back in the day. The Hot Wheels version lists for US $120 and can be purchased from the company’s retail stores or obtained online at www.gucci.com.

– written by Wheelbase Media

