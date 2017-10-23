Mirror Morning Oct. 23

For the full story:

Search continues for missing Campbell River teen

Jordan Holling, 17, went missing almost a week ago, but the community is rallying to find him

Community rallying for family of missing 17 year-old

Ground searches, meals being prepared and thousands of posters have been circulated

Language barriers a huge hurdle for new Canadians

Campbell River Immigrant Welcome Centre takes over LINC program, but needs your help to keep it here

Don’t chuck it out, see if it can be fixed

Campbell River’s fourth Repair Café event helps breathe new life into old or broken items

Leadership candidate: BC Liberals have to talk to people about ‘things that matter in the living room’

The BC Liberals have a lot of listening to do, says Andrew… Continue reading

Campbell River RCMP request help locating missing youth

Justin Timberlake invited back to Super Bowl halftime show

A ‘wardrobe malfunction’ with Janet Jackson caused a national controversy during his last appearance

A scary box office weekend for everyone but Tyler Perry

‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ scared up a healthy $21.7 million in its first weekend in theatres

Even as long-form census data returns, Statcan readies for day without it

Wednesday’s release is expected to show immigrants making up a larger share of the population

WorkSafe BC: Public not getting the message about asbestos

Despite numerous awareness campaigns, rate of asbestos-related disease continues to rise

WATCH: 10,000 signatures gained to stop ‘no pets’ rental policy

Pets OK BC said about 1,700 animals were surrendered to the BC SPCA last year due to housing issues

Police on motorcycles tap on windows of distracted drivers in Nanaimo

Nanaimo RCMP Supt. Cameron Miller says a police motorcycle has been effective in enforcement

Silver Creek reacts after remains found, man arrested

Neighbours of property where remains were found say man arrested was sweet and polite

Hurricanes rain on Wild’s home opener

The Wild had won back-to-back road games over the Cowichan Valley Capitals and the Nanaimo Clippers.

