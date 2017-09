For the full story:

New major highway connnector in Campbell River to cost more than $30 million

VIDEO: Campbell River Mirror Publisher jailed for Cops for Cancer

In other news

UPDATE WITH VIDEO: House fire in Courtenay overnight

New mural in the works for downtown Campbell River

@CRmirror_JDoll

jocelyn.doll@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.