VIDEO: Atom “A” Tyees topple Eagles at Chilton Regional Arena

The Campbell River “A” Atom Tyees stormed through the North Island last weekend, scoring an avalanche of goals against league rivals the North Island Eagles.

The Tyees are one of the toughest teams in the Vancouver Island Amateur Hockey Association’s Atom Development league, and it’s safe to say they weren’t playing around once the puck hit the ice.

Ethan Crowhurst opened the scoring for the Tyees at 8:14 of the first period, and then Beau Murray added to the lead at 5:45 with a nice goal of his own.

In the second period, the Eagles were still struggling to get their offence going, forcing their goalie, Lucas Handley, to play his heart out, making big saves left and right, to help keep the score close.

The Tyees managed to break through with another goal from Crowhurst at 12:41, and then they scored three more goals courtesy of Carsen Barton, Hunter Auramenko, and Murray, to end the second period 6-0.

The third period featured more of the same, the Tyees beating the Eagles to the puck and managing to find the back of the net, with six more goals coming from Cale Livingston, Brennan Kraus-Lapointe, Theo Munroe (x2), Crowhurst, and Murray.

The Eagles, however, didn’t lay down and quit. With 6:22 left, Maddox Peterson intercepted the puck and carried it down the ice, shooting a nice wrister past the Tyees’ goalie to officially break the shutout.

Final score, 11-1 for the visiting Tyees, with Handley stopping roughly 50 shots for the Eagles over three periods.

The Tyees had a rematch against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy, which they ended up winning 7-3.