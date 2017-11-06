The Winter Snowsports Festival put on by the Vancouver Island Society of Adaptive Snowsports is an annual event which provides amazing opportunities for participants who are differently-abled to experience snowsports in a fun and supportive environment.

Twins build confidence with adaptive skiing

Connor and Megan Wells are 10-year-old twins who have grown to love the sport of skiing thanks to the Winter Snowsports Festival, and the Vancouver Island Society of Adaptive Snowsports (VISAS).

The festival is an annual event which provides amazing opportunities for participants who are differently-abled to experience snowsports in a fun and supportive environment. Each participant is provided with four consecutive days of snowsports instruction, lift tickets and rentals, everything someone needs to get started on snow. The twins’ mother Michelle Wells says that “skiing with VISAS has become a special part of Megan and Connor’s lives. The program has increased their confidence and allowed them to realize that they can really be good at something.”

Megan and Connor Wells were born prematurely, resulting in a variety of physical and developmental disabilities for both children.

“Megan tends to become overwhelmed easily, and needs breaks and ways to calm her anxiety. Connor is a very social and chatty boy, who is distracted easily and needs clear direction,” Michelle says.

The instructors at VISAS are trained and certified to assess their students and provide individualized instruction to meet their needs. While Megan benefits from regular snack breaks, opportunities to practice breathing exercises and a clear plan, Connor benefits from a different approach. He needs instruction to be delivered step-by-step, in simple terms with a dash of humour and consistent re-direction to the task at hand. Michelle is grateful, adding, “the accessibility of the adaptive snowsports program has made the idea of learning to ski so easy. The instructors are able to customize and adapt a learning strategy for [both] Megan and Connor’s needs.”

Skiing with VISAS and at the Winter Snowsports festival has helped give the twins a sense of belonging and “has really helped Megan and Connor build their confidence in their day to day lives as well as challenging them in ways they wouldn’t be otherwise,” Michelle says.

Both children have been asked to join the VISAS Snowsports Development Team when they are older, which is helping to motivate them to keep pushing themselves to become better skiers.

Michelle says that “the festival and VISAS have been an extreme benefit to our family” and the Wells family have shown their appreciation by providing volunteer technical support at VISAS events. The family owns My Tech Guys, so the twins’ father, Bob is more than qualified to provide and set up projectors and AV equipment, which is a great benefit to VISAS. He is also planning on becoming a volunteer VISAS instructor for the upcoming winter season.

Applications are now available for the 2018 Winter Snowsports Festival, which runs from Jan. 7-11, 2018. For more information about this and other programs, check out the VISAS website http://visasweb.ca or contact Peter at peter@playsthatwork.com or 416-363-4972.

Previous story
Storm and Buccaneers well in front of the pack

Just Posted

Abandoned car below vacant Campbell River motel catches fire

Police and firefighters attend an abandoned car fire approximately 2 a.m. on… Continue reading

Smashing Pumpkins for the Campbell River Food Bank

Annual Pumpkin Smash event turns carved pumpkins into compost

Storm and Buccaneers well in front of the pack

Storm take both games in home-and-home, but Nanaimo regains top spot with win over Glacier Kings

More snow in the forecast for Vancouver Island

It’s time to break out the snow gear and ensure your vehicle has winter tires or chains

Campbell River Search and Rescue’s North Island logging road mapbooks are out

The maze of logging roads traversing northern and central Vancouver Island are… Continue reading

Mirror Morning Nov.6

Find the full stories:26 killed in deadliest mass shooting in Texas history:… Continue reading

LETTER: First Nations defending their waters

Response to Tom Fletcher from salmon farm occupiers

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net fines of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Church gunman who killed 26 was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct

CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

Names exposed include Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien and the Queen

Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Rules said all trains coast to coast must double their capacity to accommodate mobility aids

Most Read

  • Twins build confidence with adaptive skiing

    Connor and Megan Wells are 10-year-old twins who have grown to love…