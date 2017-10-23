The power and skill of karate is in display this weekend in Campbell River

The Campbell River Shito-Ryu Sato-Kai Karate Club is hosting its 13th Annual Challenge Cup on Saturday at the Campbell River Community Centre.

This event starts at 9:30 a.m. and runs all day. There is a silent auction and concession in addition to hours of karate competition. In addition to the kata (forms), kumite (point sparing) and weapons division, there will also be a bunkai (break down of kata) division.

You should come check it out if you have ever thought about joining karate or just want to support local athletes. This tournament attracts athletes from all over the Island in addition to Powell River and other communities.

Admission is $2 per child and $3 per adult. All of the money raised from this tournament goes to supporting local athletes through the Campbell River Shito-Ryu Athlete Support Society including helping cover the travel and tournament expenses for the local athletes.

