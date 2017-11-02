Mine … Biiiiiike

Imagine every time you try to leave the house with kids. It takes way too much time to get them ready, loaded in the car, and on your way.

I remember leaving the house pre kids. It was a simple task that took a maximum of 30 seconds to get shoes on, start the car, and drive away. Now it’s a 15 minute adventure at a minimum.

I also remember many times in my past as I was getting into my car, I would see my bike hanging on the wall and really wish I could go ride instead of whatever I was up to at the moment.

Lately as I try to load Regan into the carseat, thinking that I am almost there, and as soon as he’s locked in I can get going. It starts. “Bike … Bike … Mine Biiike.” This is when my son, who isn’t quite two years old yet, points toward his run bike and starts wiggling, sliding, and fighting to get out of the car, so he can ride his bike.

He’s a strong little guy, and by the time I get him locked in, we’ve lost another few minutes, I’m sweating, a little stressed, and probably bleeding.

At that point I wish he would just do as I ask, climb into the car on his own, and make my life easier. I turn the radio up to drown out the screams and back out of the garage. We made it.

It’s just then that I spot my bike on the wall, and completely understand Regan’s attitude.

The kid makes me proud.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Astros win first World Series crown

Just Posted

No Stone Left Alone passes respect down through the generations

Ripple Rock students place poppies at grave markers of those who served

Ten organizations come together to clean-up the shoreline and protect the environment

Over 600 cubic yards of debris have been removed from Frederick Arm,… Continue reading

Equipment issue requires partial shutdown of Campbell River’s John Hart generating station

A problem with one of the five remaining generating units at John… Continue reading

Marking our respect: Campbell River Genealogy Society marks graves of fallen soldiers

Ripple Rock students, along with the public, will participate in No Stone Left Alone Wednesday

Piecing together comfort at the Quadra Quilters’ Marathon

Over the years the Quadra Quilter’s Guild has received many heartfelt thank… Continue reading

Mirror Morning Nov. 2, 2017

The weather has turned autumny, great event at cemetery and the Storm’s important upcoming weekend

B.C.’s ‘Generation Squeeze’ feeling pinch of high cost of living, says UBC prof

Paul Kershaw spoke in Langley Township about high costs of housing, childcare

Police piece together final days of teen found dead on farm

RCMP address rumours, misinformation about their investigation at Silver Creek farm

Antisemitic posters turn up at University of Victoria

The Facebook group ‘Anti-Racist Action UVic’ has set up a meeting to discuss anti-racist strategy

VIDEO: Do you know what Vancouver looked like in 1966?

Take a trip back in time with this video pieced together from photos taken more than 50 years ago.

Movie about murdered B.C. teen Maple Batalia debuts this month

Documentary film at Vancouver International South Asian Film Festival

Victoria child given pot gummies on Halloween

Police warn parents after a trick-or-treater came home with marijuana gummies.

Russia hackers had targets worldwide

The Russian hackers who targeted the U.S. presidential election had targets outside Hillary Clinton’s campaign

Cuban baseball-player smugglers face sentencing

A sports agent and a baseball trainer are facing prison time for illegally smuggling Cuban players into the U.S.

Most Read