Inspired by Kids

By James Durand

My little family and I made our way up to the Snowden Challenge this past weekend to support the Kid’s Race.

It was awesome to watch all these little rippers, some on run bikes, others on bigger bikes, blast around the dusty track as fast as they could.

Watching them just before the race was an interesting study. Some of the kids looked nervous, some excited, and some didn’t seem to care where they were as long as they were sitting on a bike. (My little guy, Regan, looked a bit confused, but he’s not two yet and this was his first race, so it’s understandable)

The one thing that looked to be common among the group, was that they all rode a bit further and a bit faster because they were with other kids. They were feeding off of each other and obviously having loads of fun in the process.

The big bonus was that the parents of these little riders combined to donate $500.00 towards the Campbell River Bike Park. It’s nice to see a community come together in so many ways.

So that brings me to next weekend. It’s Swicked Cycles’ eighth annual “Take a Kid Mountain Biking Day”.

If your little riders just can’t get enough biking, or you missed out on the kid’s race last weekend, then come and join us with your child in the Beaver Lodge Lands this Sunday at 1:00.

You and your kids will enjoy a couple of hours of riding, learning, and socializing with tons of other like minded families. And then, Boston Pizza supplies pizza for everyone at the finish of the ride.

To register, click on swickedcycles.com. Hopefully we see you there.

I’m James Durand and I’m Going Riding…