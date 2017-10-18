Campbell River Storm lose at home and win on the road last weekend

Darren Hards and the Campbell River Storm lost to the Westshore Wolves 3-2. Photos by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm lost to the Westshore Wolves of Victoria, late in the game on Friday night at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

With a 1-0 lead going into the third period, the Storm scored another goal shortly after the puck dropped. But the Wolves came back to score three goals before the buzzer went.

Kyle Kaufmann and Jonathan Lee scored for the Storm, and Tomba Huddlestan, Chase O’Keefe and Andy Westhaver scored for the Wolves.

On Saturday the Storm played the Oceanside Generals in Parksville, winning 3-0.

The Storm scored one in the first period and two in the second, by Parksville held them to zero in the third. The Storm out shot the Generals 41-20.

Jonathan Lee, Reid Lindsay and TJ Prexler netted the three goals for the Storm.

The Storm are ranked second in the North Division, and second in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, behind the Nanaimo Buccaneers, with 14 games played, nine wins, four losses and one tie. The Wolves are ranked third and the Generals tied for fifth.

The next home game is on Oct. 27.