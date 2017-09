Pearce Messer lines up Nanaimo Buccaneers forward Luc Wilson in last night’s 6-1 Storm victory at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. The Storm are back at it again tonight facing off at the Brindy against Saanich. Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

A two-goal performance by Ryan Butler led the Campbell River Storm to a 6-1 victory over the Nanaimo Buccaneers at the rod Brind’Amour Arena last night.

The storm also got goals from Pearce Messer, Johnathan Lee, Dawson Frank and Jalen Price. Goalie Spencer Deakin was named the game’s first star with Lee the second star and Buccaneers Dylan Harti the third star.

No rest for the Storm as their next game is tonight at home at the Brindy against Saanich Braves.