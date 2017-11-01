Campbell River Storm beat Oceanside Generals remain second in league

Cole Slaney rushes the puck out of the Storm’s end in their home game on Friday against the Oceanside Generals. Photo by Jocelyn Doll/Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Storm beat the Oceanside Generals 5-2 at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena on Friday evening.

Just over five minutes in Dylan McCann scored the first goal with assists from Jonathan Lee and Aiden Sutherland. Jalen Price scored the next one, with assists from Lee and Ryan Butler. Butler scored the third goal with less than three minutes left in the third with assists from Lee and Cole Stanley.

The Oceanside Generals answered back late in the second period with a goal by Ryan Rae-Arthur assisted by Johnny Elias. Greyson Weme of the Generals hit the next again 46 seconds into the third period with an assist from Erik Hanus.

A minute and a half later McCann scored his second of the game assisted by Matt Alcorn and Kyle Kaufmann.

Brett Kinley scored a goal number five for the Storm on a powerplay with just over five minutes left in the game, assisted by Ryan MacDonald and Darren Hards.

With 17 games under their belt the Storm have 12 wins, four loses and one tie. They are ranked second in the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League North Division after the Nanaimo Buccaneers, and second overall in the league.

