Campbell River PeeWee T2 Tyees wrap up placement round

The Campbell River PeeWee Tyees T2 team lost to the Nanaimo T1 team 8-0 in the placement round on Sunday afternoon. Since the end of September the team has played five placement round games against Nanaimo T2, which they won 8-2, Racquet Club T1 which they lost 16-10, Cowichan Valley T2 which the won 16-5 and Saanich T1 which they lost 4-2.