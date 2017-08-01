Campbell River Mosquito AAA Tyees finish first to qualify for the provincial championship

The Campbell River Mosquito AAA Tyees came in 1st place in the Island Regionals in Duncan, BC to qualify for the Provincial Championships.

The Championship will be held at Nunn’s Creek Park in Campbell River Aug 4-6.

In their first game, the AAA Tyees beat the Duncan Rivercats 15-10. They then played the Ladysmith 49’ers in a nail biter that ended with the Tyees winning 4-3. Their final game was against the Victoria Eagles. They collected 12 hits beating Victoria 10-1.

On Friday Aug 4, they play Cloverdale at 11:00 a.m. and Aldergrove at 4 p.m. On Saturday Aug 5, they take on Abbotsford at 8:30 a.m. and Vernon at 1:30 p.m.